James Smith-Williams remembers being a 195-pound senior at Raleigh Millbrook High.

That seems ages ago, as does lining up as a nickel during his first few weeks of practices when he arrived at NC State.

Few have transformed physically like the 6-foot-3 Smith-Williams has, who is now a 270-pound defensive end for the Wolfpack. The weight gain has been gradual for the redshirt junior, but it hasn’t affected his athleticism at all. In fact, his gaudy numbers helped him get ranked No. 27 on Bruce Feldman’s list of “Freaks” for The Athletic. Former NC State defensive end Kentavius Street made the list last year by Feldman.

Smith-Williams has run a reported 4.62-second 40-yard dash, benched 415 pounds, squatted 620 pounds and recorded 38.5 inches in the vertical jump.

“It’s nice and you definitely earn that label,” said Smith-Williams on being referred to as a freak. “It’s nice being rewarded for what I’ve done and the work that I’ve put in here. I’ve enjoyed that.

“It was a good surprise and those are always the best ones.”

Smith-Williams received some emoji’s from his teammates and various comments meant to make sure he stays humble.

“At the end of the day, we lift weights to play football, and that is what matters most,” Smith-Williams said. “It just caught me off guard.”

Smith-Williams called it a “long process” to go from 195 pounds his senior year to checking in at 270. He credits NC State strength and conditioning coach Dantonio Burnette for the transformation, and hopes that it pays off on the field this fall.

“They got me where I am today,” Smith-Williams said.

Smith-Williams had 10 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and half a sack in 152 plays covering 12 games last year. He has 27 career tackles in 24 games played. Smith-Williams is being counted upon to help fill the void by the loss of star defensive end Bradley Chubb and Street to the NFL. Chubb was the fifth overall pick to the Denver Broncos and Street went in the fourth round to the San Francisco 49ers, despite suffering an ACL tear in pre-draft workouts.

"I've been hearing it that it is time to step up," Smith-Williams said.



The extra weight and strength should pay off in staying healthier during the season.

“It adds to the durability — bigger, stronger, faster,” Smith-Williams said. “We are [having] collisions every play. Being bigger helps me stay safe and absorb those plays when we play.”

Looking back on those days playing nickel does seem a little odd three years later.

“You just want to work and have your shot, so as a freshman, they said I’m playing safety,” Smith-Williams said. “I played hand in the dirt at defensive end in high school, so it was a big change in coverages. I just played myself into it.”

The first gradual move was when defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Dave Huxtable wanted him in his coaching room. That led to then defensive line coach Ryan Neilsen asking to try him back at his prep position, where he was a Rivals.com two-star sleeper prospect under Millbrook head coach Clarence Inscore.

“I played Will [linebacker] for like three weeks in camp, but then Nielsen pulled me aside and was like ‘Hey, your future is back where you started with your hand in the dirt,’” Smith-Williams said.