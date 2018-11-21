NC State signed five-star senior point guard Jalen Lecque of Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., Wednesday.

The athletic 6-foot-4, 180-pound Lecque picked NC State over Tennessee, Louisville, Oregon, TCU, Texas Tech and UCLA on Oct. 2. He represents the Wolfpack’s lone signee for the November signing period, but head coach Kevin Keatts also welcomes both Kentucky center transfer Sacha Killeya-Jones and class of 2018 center signee Manny Bates, who is redshirting this season after undergoing shoulder surgery, next season.

"Jalen is the most explosive player in the 2019 class and has become one of the premier playmakers in the country," Keatts said in a prepared statement. "He's a dynamic point guard who is great at getting into the lane and finishing at the rim or creating offense for his teammates. Jalen fits the mold of everything we are looking for in a guard in our system and has the potential to become a lockdown defender."

Rivals.com currently ranks Lecque at No. 28 overall and at No. 6 among point guards in the class of 2019. He originally was in the class of 2018, but graduated from Arden (N.C.) Christ School and elected to attend Brewster Academy as a post-graduate. That is how he’ll be eligible for the NBA Draft next June, if he pursues that route. NBA scouts have been tracking him this winter, including this past weekend at the National Prep Showcase in New Haven, Conn., where Brewster Academy lost its two games.

NCSU assistant Takayo Siddle went to Christ School to evaluate Lecque in a workout on Sept. 14, 2017 and offered him then. Lecque followed up by unofficially visiting the Wolfpack at the 2017 version of Primetime With The Pack. The State staff tirelessly recruited Lecque last spring and summer when he played on the New York Rens traveling team, locking in an official visit Sept. 7-9.

"Jalen checks off all the boxes we look for in terms of recruiting a total student-athlete," Keatts said. "He will be a great asset to not only our program, but to the entire NC State community. We look forward to welcoming Jalen and his family to Wolfpack Nation."

The Teaneck, N.J., native, who was born in the Bronx, N.Y., averaged 14.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in 21 Nike Elite Youth Basketball League contests this year (10-11 record). He shot 43.6 percent from the field, 65.6 percent on free throws and 15.8 percent from three-point land. Last season at Christ School, he averaged 20.1 points, 9.3 assists and 9.1 rebounds a game.

Lecque and Brewster Academy will be playing three games in the John Wall Holiday Invitational at Raleigh's Broughton High after Christmas.

The Wolfpack still has two scholarships available for the spring signing period.