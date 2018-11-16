NC State redshirt junior wide receiver Jakobi Meyers figures he’ll have at least 20 relatives and friends in attendance for Saturday’s game at Louisville.

Meyers will be facing his cousin, UL freshman wide receiver Tutu Atwell, who has 23 receptions for 402 yards and two touchdowns this season. The two have been talking about the game, but not this week. Silence is the word, at least until the game ends against the Cardinals, who fired head coach Bobby Petrino this week after starting the season 2-8 overall and 0-7 in the ACC.

“We can’t sleep on them and we have to play hard every week,” Meyers said. “We have a lot of family coming up, like in the high 20s. Their situation is real weird down there especially with the coaches getting fired. That is a tough one.

“The culture we build here is so different. Everything we do is family and everything we do is together.”

Meyers is fresh off of catching 10 passes for 117 yards against Wake Forest, but the combination of losing 27-23 to the Demon Deacons last Thursday and having a few plays get away from him has left a sour taste. Watching the film this past Sunday reinforced those feelings.

“Every time we lose, it is real frustrating,” Meyers said. “That one hurts especially because we lost in back-to-back years. If I want to be a good player like I say I want to be, I need to play like one. I don’t feel like I had my best game.”

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound Meyers said the receivers simply need to catch the ball and get open when needed, and the rest will take care of itself. The receivers will also be keen on making more plays in the red zone after the Wolfpack had four field goals of less than 38 yards.

“We practice hard, so I feel like we are never really out of the game,” Meyers said. “If we play as hard as we can and as well as we can, we’ll be fine.

“[In the red zone], you have to be on your A game and it happens fast, it’s physical. There is not much space and a lot of big bodies in there.”

Meyers did produce a memorable moment in the Wake Forest game with a one-handed 24-yard catch. The loss dampened his enthusiasm for the catch, but it did evoke memories of his other impressive play from last year, when he dodged Florida State safety Derwin James in the open field en route to a 71-yard touchdown.

Meyers said he hopes to make a similar one-handed catch in the near future, but this time in a win.

“I didn’t really focus on it,” said Meyers on his one-handed catch. “I was kind of hurt.”

Meyers topped 100 yards receiving and caught double digit passes for the third time this season. He has 62 receptions for 658 yards and two touchdowns in eight games played and should easily surpass his statistics from last year.

Meyers loved the atmosphere of last year’s 39-25 win over Louisville on Oct. 5, 2017, at Carter-Finley Stadium. A lot has changed for the Cardinals since that loss.

“That was the best game that I have been a part of as a Wolfpack,” Meyers said. “That was special to be at home, see the crowd and black.”