Last year was the first time that Jahvaree Ritzie of Glenn High in Kernersville, N.C., lined up at defensive end. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder proved to be a quick success.

Ritzie piled up 27 tackles, including 10 for loss and seven sacks, in six games. He was already starting to receive a little college attention when he was a freshman in high school.

Last year took it to another level.