J.R. Walker set for busy September with official visits

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
Wkso2xtavw8uavfbiyqo
Walker will officially visit three schools in September.
Matt Carter/The Wolfpacker

The first time Clayton (N.C.) High three-star athlete J.R. Walker touched the ball for his new high school, he nearly returned the kickoff to the house. The second time, he rushed it 44 yards for a touchdown. Later in the contest, he ripped off a nice punt return.

Safe to say that Walker, who transferred into Clayton from Northeastern High in Elizabeth City, N.C., is settling into his new school nicely.

“Honestly I was settled in about two weeks during practice,” Walker noted. “I am around a group of guys that love football.”

