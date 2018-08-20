The first time Clayton (N.C.) High three-star athlete J.R. Walker touched the ball for his new high school, he nearly returned the kickoff to the house. The second time, he rushed it 44 yards for a touchdown. Later in the contest, he ripped off a nice punt return.

Safe to say that Walker, who transferred into Clayton from Northeastern High in Elizabeth City, N.C., is settling into his new school nicely.

“Honestly I was settled in about two weeks during practice,” Walker noted. “I am around a group of guys that love football.”