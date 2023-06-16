Jones made it official Friday and is eager to help the Wolfpack land some other class of 2024 recruits.

Rolesville (N.C.) High senior running back Isiah Jones knew he wanted to be a part of NC State’s football program one he was offered last week.

Jones has been to NC State recruiting events in the past and is cousins with Wolfpack assistant strength and conditioning coach Marcus Jones and reserve running back Demarcus Jones.

“It is like a dream come true,” Jones said. “It is amazing and a school that I dreamed about coming to since I was little. It is so close to home and they are known to be a winning program and good academically.”

Jones has been talking to NC State running backs coach and special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel the last several months. He attended the Wolfpack’s Junior Day on Jan. 21.

Jones checked in at 5-10 3/4 and 191 pounds and ran a 4.6-second 40-yard dash and then 4.62 in his second attempt. He had an ankle injury his sophomore year, limiting him to one game, but he came back strong last year with 154 carries for 1,122 yards and 11 touchdowns in splitting the carries at Rolesville.

Jones’ favorite game was going for 149 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-42 win over Raleigh Wakefield. He also had 26 carries for 201 yards and a score in a 34-21 win over rival Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage. He clocked 11.1 seconds in the 100-meter dash his sophomore year.

Jones has offers from NC State, Boston College, Navy, Columbia, Bethune-Cookman, Morgan State, Richmond and North Carolina Central.