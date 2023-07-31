The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder, who is ranked as the No. 20 guard in the country in the class of 2024 by Rivals.com, was offered by NC State on May 11, 2022, and quickly visited Raleigh unofficially about four weeks later. He returned April 4, 2023, for another unofficial visit and then officially visited June 16-18.

Huntington (W.Va.) High senior guard Robby Martin culminated a year-plus recruiting process with NC State by verbally committing to the Wolfpack on Monday.

The repeat trips helped him bond with new offensive line coach Garett Tujague, who was hired following the season.

Martin narrowed his list to eight colleges on May 5 — NC State, West Virginia, Penn State, Tennessee, Illinois, Maryland, Miami (Fla.) and Georgia Tech. Pittsburgh later joined the mix, but Martin picked the Wolpack over the Nittany Lions, Mountaineers and Terrapins.

Martin officially visited West Virginia on June 7-9, and followed with his NCSU official visit.

Martin, who was an accomplished prep wrestler, gives NC State two West Virginia natives. Ona (W.Va.) Midland Cabell senior linebacker Cannon Lewis had verbally committed to the Wolfpack last fall.

The recent surge with West Virginia prep players is also due to the extensive ties of defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson, who grew up in the state and also coached at WVU.