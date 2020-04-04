Saturday would have been NC State’s annual spring game. It also marks 22 weeks until the opening weekend of college football. The spring game has been long gone. Will the season stay on schedule? Never before has modern college athletics faced such uncertain times like the present day. The coronavirus pandemic has shut down large swaths of the globe, including most of the United States. In its wake, the sports world is fully on hold and waiting for some kind of signal to begin ramping up. The good news is college football, the breadwinner of athletic departments across the country including NC State, has time before it faces hard decisions, but the contingency planning is probably underway. What are some of the questions and possibilities? We try our best to explore.

How Much Time Do They Have To Decide?

NC State director of athletics Boo Corrigan faces a daunting task just one year into the job.

This is the first question that really needs to be asked. The COVID-19 is a novel virus. Novel by definition is an adjective that means “new or unusual in an interesting way.” Thus there is no telling how it will play out across the United States, which is why leading experts put cautionary warnings about reading too much into projections. That said, a team of researchers at the University of Washington has been at the forefront of modeling the outbreak in America and have been cited by Dr. Deborah Birx, the Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Their models are updated when more data becomes available. An updated release on April 1 suggested that the national peak of hospital resource use will be on April 15, which is when they project that there will be a need for over 262,000 hospital beds and almost 40,000 ICU beds. The anticipated peak for deaths per day, a grim estimate of 2,644, comes a day later. Those numbers are expected to be updated again on Saturday. The forecast further suggests that May will be a month of healing, with fatalities per day going from 1,614 on the first of May to 240 on May 31. The need for hospital beds go from 163,620 to 24,446 in that span. It is important to note those are the national numbers, and the individual states vary. For instance, North Carolina’s peak for hospital resource use is April 26 and for daily deaths comes a day later. If the model is correct, June might be the month where universities can begin to get an idea on where the country is from a health standpoint for the immediate future. Is that going to be enough time for school administrators? Penn State athletics director Sandy Barbour suggested that there will need to be a 60-day window to prepare for football without health concerns still looming. That would suggest that the latest decisions could be made about the start of college football would be around July 1, if her timeline is correct. But there are other coinciding decisions with timelines that probably overlap with that. For instance, when will colleges allow students back on campus? The state university system in North Carolina has already said that summer school classes will all be online. That means there will be no campus classes through July 28. A more important date to remember than perhaps the season opener Sept. 3 at Louisville, is Aug. 19. That Wednesday is the first day of fall semester classes at NC State. Other colleges will presumably start around that time as well. So the better solution to the question of how much time do they have to decide on college football is answered by university presidents who have to choose if the fall semester on campus is a go or is it strictly online. If the answer is the latter, it makes the reality of a college football season in the fall harder to see.

Would There Be Fans?

A Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium is usually packed.

Barbour said in that same press availability that she did not see a scenario where student-athletes are playing games and yet it is not deemed safe enough to have fans in attendance. Of course, that is exactly what conferences and the NCAA were prepared to do in March for the conference and NCAA basketball tournaments. However, other Power Five ADs were looking at that possibility, with multiple of them telling Brett McMurphy of The Stadium that they are open to the idea. Ultimately, it seems unlikely that university presidents would unanimously approve of such a plan. The reality is that if college football is playing in the fall, then the students probably would be back on campus and fans are allowed back in.

What Would A Season Look Like?

When will Dave Doeren and the Pack run out of the tunnel again?