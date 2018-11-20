North Carolina literally didn’t know what hit them, or where all the hits were coming from.

That’s because on the afternoon of Oct. 15, 1988, third-year NC State coach Dick Sheridan surprised the Tar Heels by giving junior quarterback Shane Montgomery his first start of the season in the Wolfpack’s sixth game, catching first-year coach Mack Brown and his staff a little off guard at their own Kenan Stadium.

It was an unexpected start, and an unprecedented finish.

In that game 30 years ago, the Wolfpack delivered the biggest whipping by either team in the history of the 107-game rivalry, a 48-3 decision that is still vivid in the minds of victors and hasn’t quite faded from the memories of the vanquished.

“We put it away early in the second half and just kept stomping on them,” said Montgomery, who is winding down his first season as the offensive coordinator at Charlotte. “It’s a day you will always remember, even though it was 30 years ago.

“It is definitely one of the great memories I have of playing at NC State.”

The noon game in Chapel Hill featured a lightning-fast attack, with Montgomery leading a no-huddle offense that the Tar Heels were ill-prepared for, opening the game with a 13-play, 73-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard pass to running back Todd Varn.

The Tar Heels tried hard to answer, driving all the way to the Wolfpack 1-yard line, thanks to the hard-nosed efforts of junior running back Torin Dorn, father of the current NC State fifth-year senior basketball player of the same name. But the Wolfpack defense came into the game ranked third nationally in yards and points allowed, and they wanted to keep the Heels out of the end zone.

So cornerback Fernandus “Snake” Vinson blindsided UNC quarterback Jonathan Hall for a 9-yard loss, followed by a missed field goal.

The Tar Heels — who had already fallen victim to Oklahoma, Auburn, Wake Forest, Louisville and South Carolina in Brown’s inaugural season — did put up three points early in the second quarter, but that was followed by a 19-yard touchdown from Montgomery to Chris Corders, a 1-yard touchdown run by Mal Crite and a 54-yard field goal by Damon Hartman, all in less than five minutes before halftime.

(Hartman’s kick broke a 55-year-old school record, but lasted just two seasons, as he booted a 56-yard, game-winning kick in the Wolfpack’s next game at Kenan, a dramatic 12-9 win. But that’s another story.)

The final two scores before halftime came with less than a minute to play in the second quarter, thanks to a pair of interceptions by linebacker Fred Stone that gave his team a 27-3 edge at intermission.

The Wolfpack didn’t let up in the second half, as Montgomery threw another touchdown pass to Nasrallah Worthen. A pair of interceptions, one by Michael Brooks and one by Dexter Royal, led to the game’s final two touchdowns.

By the end of the day, there was little blue in the stadium and lots of blues in Chapel Hill, as the Tar Heels suffered their ninth consecutive loss and a school-worse six straight defeats to start the season. More importantly, it was the first of a school-record five consecutive wins by the Wolfpack in a rivalry that dates back to 1894.

For Montgomery, the surprise start caught him just as much off-guard as the UNC coaches. The Wolfpack offensive staff of Ted Cain, Mike O’Cain and head coach Dick Sheridan, didn’t let him know until an hour or so before the game.

“They told me they wanted to start the game with a no-huddle offense, and they wanted me to lead it,” Montgomery says. “I had started several games the season before, but we were doing a lot of rotating that season with Preston Poag, Charles Davenport and me. Even though I wasn’t starting, I was playing every game, mainly on passing downs.

“It was a unique situation and a crazy year that ended up getting crazier.”

The Wolfpack went on to beat Clemson, but had a rough patch that included losses to South Carolina and Virginia and a 43-43 tie against Duke. A 14-3 win over Pittsburgh secured Sheridan’s team its second trip to the Peach Bowl in three years, where they met Iowa.

The Pack took control early in the bowl, thanks to 21 unanswered second-quarter points, a 75-yard touchdown pass from Montgomery to Danny Peebles and a pair of touchdown runs by Tyrone Jackson, both of which were set up by Iowa turnovers. On the day, Brooks tallied three interceptions for Wolfpack defense.

The favored Hawkeyes finally began to move the ball in the second half during a steady downpour at Atlanta Fulton-County Stadium, but its last score came with eight seconds to play, meaning it never had a realistic opportunity to complete the comeback. NC State prevailed 28-23.

The 8-3-1 season ended with Montgomery being named the team’s offensive MVP and Brooks earning the defensive most valuable player award.

Nothing, however, defined the season and their last college memories more than the biggest win ever in State’s biggest rivalry game.

Tim Peeler is a regular contributor to The Wolfpacker and can be reached at tmpeeler@ncsu.edu.