NC State return three starters who started at least 22 games this season in rising senior point guard Michael O'Connell, senior power forward Mohamed Diarra and senior shooting guard Jayden Taylor. Taylor ended up starting 29 of 41 games, but came off the bench in the NCAA Tournament. O'Connell and Diarra both started 22 games and were key cogs in the ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament success. The trio helped NC State go 26-15 this season, win the ACC Tournament and make it to the Final Four. New center Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who has transferred in from Louisville, has 66 career starts in 91 games between playing for the Cardinals and his first year at Tennessee.

Advertisement

Diarra’s game is built on defense and being active on the boards. The more active he is rebounding the ball, the more chances he’ll get dunks and layups around the rim. He finished with seven double-doubles and had 14 contests with at least 10-plus boards. Diarra loves to take three-pointers, but is still looking for consistency after shooting 30.9 percent from beyond the arc.



Huntley-Hatfield averaged 12.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for Louisville this season. He entered the portal and picked NC State over Connecticut, Pittsburgh and the chance to return to the new coaching staff at UL. Huntley-Hatfield had eight double-double for points and rebounds this season and will give NC State a different look at center in replacing D.J. Burns. He scored at least 20 points in six games and played at least 30 minutes in 20 contests.

McNeil is gifted at hunting down shots along the perimeter at 6-foot-6. He can get streaky hot, but should be a dependable shooter. His offensive game should translate well to college, but he has also improved in other facets. Getting in a college strength and conditioning program should do wonders for his lanky frame, which in turn will help him defensively and on the boards.

Middlebrooks was brought in from Clemson to tag-team the center position with D.J. Burns, and he filled the role smoothly. He played at least 10 minutes in all but three games, and had a season-high 28 minutes at Florida State on Feb. 27. Middlebrooks finished averaging 5.7 points and 4.4 rebounds in 16.1 minutes per game, and shot 48.6 percent from the field. Finishing through bumps and against players just as big will be the goal next year, as he tag-teams the position with Louisville transfer Brandon Huntley-Hatfield. Middlebrooks hoped to be a long-range shooter, but after going 1 of 13 on three-pointers, he tried his last attempt against Clemson on Feb. 17.

O’Connell had two seasons in one in many ways. He averaged 5.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, and started 22 of 41 contests. He shot a career-high 37.5 percent on three-pointers. The Stanford transfer reached double figures in five of the 10 games during “the streak” and had four games with at least four assists. Before the 10-game run, he cracked double figures in just three games. NC State’s approach in the transfer portal will dictate if the Wolfpack see him being “the guy” at point guard next winter.

Parker’s season came to a close March 4 after getting mono, so he missed out on the run. Parker had a regular role as a small ball power forward until Jan. 27, but the emergence of Diarra and his inconsistency led to a diminished role. Parker could end up more at small forward next year depending on the transfer portal. NC State will need the version that scored 15 points, three rebounds and went 3 of 5 on three-pointers in the 76-60 win over Virginia on Jan. 6. He cracked double digits in five games, including 18 points and nine boards in the 84-78 win over Vanderbilt on Nov. 23.

Parker signed with NC State last year, but NIL opportunities led him to return to Overtime Elite for a fifth year of high school. If the Fayetteville, N.C., combo guard makes it to NC State this time around, he'll have the chance to battle for some reserve minutes. He'll be one of the best dunkers in college basketball, but it will be the other parts of his game that will determine his success.

It proved to be baby steps in many ways, but Pass moved past L.J. Thomas in the rotation after Jan. 30, and Thomas quit the team. Pass ended up playing in 31 of 41 games this season, and came through a few times in the postseason, giving him some momentum for next year if he returns to be the backup point guard.

Rice's season could be divided into three parts. He left the team and missed the start of the season, and returned Dec. 6. That lasted about five weeks and he last played in a game Jan. 13 for the Wolfpack. The former McDonald's All-American hasn't entered the transfer portal, so if he's back, he could end up more at small forward than as a small ball power forward, which was the original plan. He logged double digits in minutes in five of the nine games he played in.

Taylor’s final stats were solid on paper, averaging 11.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, and he shot 41.3 percent from the field and 36.4 percent at the free-throw line. He’ll guard the opposing team’s top scoring perimeter player with Casey Morsell gone. Taylor scored at least 20 points in six games including a stretch where he achieved it three times in four games between Feb. 27-March 9. He had a season-high 28 points, seven rebounds and five three-pointers in a 81-73 loss at Pittsburgh on March 9.

Woods was a top-notch scorer at North Carolina A&T at 17.3 points and 3.3 assists per game. He didn’t show his scoring prowess this season at NC State for various reasons, but he scored in double figures in all but four games in 2022-23. He was expected to redshirt, but then became eligible a month into the season. Woods played in 14 of 41 games, but never found a role. The key is for him to regain the form that led to him scoring 18 points at Iowa, 17 points at Iowa State and 26 at Houston in first six weeks of the 2022-23 season. Woods also had 30 points against College of Charleston on Jan. 4, 2023.