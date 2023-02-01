Hot-shooting NC State crushes Florida State
NC State had its most dominating start of the season Wednesday against visiting Florida State.
The Wolfpack improved to 18-5 overall and 8-4 in the ACC with a crushing 94-66 win over Florida State. NC State had a near-perfect start in building a 30-4 lead, scoring in nearly every way imaginable, but especially on three-point shooting over the first 9 1/2 minutes.
Sophomore shooting guard Terquavion Smith set the tone throughout the victory to finish with 32 points and six three-pointers. He also thought his hair style was the best of the season.
“To see those first couple going in, that’s always big,” Smith said. “That is a confidence booster. You feel hot after that.
"I looked up and they had eight [points]. I was talking to [guard] Chase [Graham], and Chase was like, 'That is crazy.' We are good, you feel me. We know what we need to do to win. We know we need to play."
Smith hit three three-pointers during the 30-4 stretch, but he had plenty of help. Redshirt junior wing Casey Morsell had a three-pointer and three-point play of his own. Add in sixth-year senior point guard Jarkel Joiner’s making two three-pointers and a three-point play and the Wolfpack were absolutely rolling.
“It is a lot easier to play up 30, then down 30, I’ll tell you that,” NCSU coach Kevin Keatts said. “We played well tonight. [Coach] Leonard [Hamilton of FSU] has been the golden standard of playing 10 guys and really good size.”
Conversely, FSU started the game 2 of 12 from the field and dug a hole impossible to dig out of. Even when Asheville, N.C., native De’Ante Green — a former NC State recruiting target — broke the drought to make it 30-6 at the 10:14 mark, the Wolfpack still didn’t let up in the first half.
NC State shot an astonishing 9-of-13 from three-point land in the first half, with Smith leading the way going 5 of 7. Florida State only tried three three-pointers, missing all of them.
NC State hit a lull with about five minutes left tin the first half, but the lead was so big it didn’t matter. The Wolfpack went into halftime leading 49-27, and that was after the Seminoles closed the half on a 13-5 run.
It would be impossible for NC State to keep up the hot shooting in the second half, but the offense took a hit when redshirt junior center D.J. Burns picked up his fourth foul with 16:23 remaining. The Wolfpack’s stagnated at times and had just two second-half assists. However, the closest the Seminoles got was 17 thanks to NC State shooting 12 of 20 on three-pointers.
“When we are winning like that, playing together and playing hard, it’s always fun,” Joiner said. “We made a lot of shots tonight. It was one of those nights.”
The dominant start meant the lone drama was whether redshirt junior Jack Clark would play Wednesday after warming up in the pregame. Spoiler alert — he didn’t play.
Clark injured his groin at the end of the 78-64 loss at Clemson and Dec. 30, and hasn’t played since. The 6-foot-8 La Salle transfer entered the game averaging 9.1 points and 7.3 rebounds in 28.2 minutes per game.
NC State improved to 7-1 without Clark (and injured senior center Dusan Mahorcic).
“Jack is getting better,” Keatts said. “I wasn’t comfortable today and didn’t think he was quite ready to play. He has had a couple of days of practice.”
The short-handed Seminoles, who are going through a youth movement, found their footing after getting behind 35-6, but by then it was playing out the string. Freshman post player Cam Corhen had a team-high 16 points before fouling out.
As good as NC State’s offense was, Hamilton was impressed with the Wolfpack’s defense. Hamilton also said they haven’t played anybody who has the skill set and power that Burns possesses.
“They [NC State] were extremely motivated and they were energized to a maximum degree,” Hamilton said. “They took advantage of our inexperience.”
FSU shot just 3 of 10 on three-pointers, but shot a respectable 48.1 percent from the field. Hamilton knows his team is taking its lumps this season and fell to 7-16 overall and 5-8 in ACC.
“We are who we are right now,” Hamilton said. “If you watch us over the years, we seem to be getting the focus of teams past at Florida State. We seem to be getting everybody’s best shot, whether at home or on the road.
“This edition of this team is struggling to live up to the standard set.”
NC State returns to action against last place Georgia Tech on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets fell to 1-11 in the league after Louisville won its first ACC game against them Wednesday. NC State defeated Georgia Tech 78-66 on Jan. 17 in Atlanta, Ga.
