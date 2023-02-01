Sophomore shooting guard Terquavion Smith set the tone throughout the victory to finish with 32 points and six three-pointers. He also thought his hair style was the best of the season.

The Wolfpack improved to 18-5 overall and 8-4 in the ACC with a crushing 94-66 win over Florida State. NC State had a near-perfect start in building a 30-4 lead, scoring in nearly every way imaginable, but especially on three-point shooting over the first 9 1/2 minutes.

NC State had its most dominating start of the season Wednesday against visiting Florida State.

“To see those first couple going in, that’s always big,” Smith said. “That is a confidence booster. You feel hot after that.

"I looked up and they had eight [points]. I was talking to [guard] Chase [Graham], and Chase was like, 'That is crazy.' We are good, you feel me. We know what we need to do to win. We know we need to play."

Smith hit three three-pointers during the 30-4 stretch, but he had plenty of help. Redshirt junior wing Casey Morsell had a three-pointer and three-point play of his own. Add in sixth-year senior point guard Jarkel Joiner’s making two three-pointers and a three-point play and the Wolfpack were absolutely rolling.

“It is a lot easier to play up 30, then down 30, I’ll tell you that,” NCSU coach Kevin Keatts said. “We played well tonight. [Coach] Leonard [Hamilton of FSU] has been the golden standard of playing 10 guys and really good size.”

Conversely, FSU started the game 2 of 12 from the field and dug a hole impossible to dig out of. Even when Asheville, N.C., native De’Ante Green — a former NC State recruiting target — broke the drought to make it 30-6 at the 10:14 mark, the Wolfpack still didn’t let up in the first half.

NC State shot an astonishing 9-of-13 from three-point land in the first half, with Smith leading the way going 5 of 7. Florida State only tried three three-pointers, missing all of them.

NC State hit a lull with about five minutes left tin the first half, but the lead was so big it didn’t matter. The Wolfpack went into halftime leading 49-27, and that was after the Seminoles closed the half on a 13-5 run.

It would be impossible for NC State to keep up the hot shooting in the second half, but the offense took a hit when redshirt junior center D.J. Burns picked up his fourth foul with 16:23 remaining. The Wolfpack’s stagnated at times and had just two second-half assists. However, the closest the Seminoles got was 17 thanks to NC State shooting 12 of 20 on three-pointers.

“When we are winning like that, playing together and playing hard, it’s always fun,” Joiner said. “We made a lot of shots tonight. It was one of those nights.”

The dominant start meant the lone drama was whether redshirt junior Jack Clark would play Wednesday after warming up in the pregame. Spoiler alert — he didn’t play.

Clark injured his groin at the end of the 78-64 loss at Clemson and Dec. 30, and hasn’t played since. The 6-foot-8 La Salle transfer entered the game averaging 9.1 points and 7.3 rebounds in 28.2 minutes per game.

NC State improved to 7-1 without Clark (and injured senior center Dusan Mahorcic).

“Jack is getting better,” Keatts said. “I wasn’t comfortable today and didn’t think he was quite ready to play. He has had a couple of days of practice.”