There were a number of major quarterbacks and receivers who transferred this offseason but very few of the top players at each position ended up picking the same transfer destination. Take a look at the five most potent quarterback-receiver duos suiting up for a new team this fall.

FLORIDA STATE: DJ Uiagalelei to Malik Benson

DJ Uiagalelei (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Malik Benson (© John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)

The Seminoles lost a ton from last season’s undefeated ACC title team but they’ve reloaded at quarterback and wide receiver using the transfer portal. DJ Uiagaleliei turned around his career at Oregon State last season and is set to finish out his college days at Florida State. He’ll have considerably more talented receivers to throw to this fall. Keep an eye out for Alabama transfer Malik Benson. The talented former junior college standout didn’t produce like many thought he would in Alabama’s offense last season but he’s a good fit in Tallahassee and is slated to play a lot this fall. Expect Uiagaleliei to look in the experienced receiver’s direction frequently.

*****

MIAMI: Cameron Ward to Samuel Brown

Cameron Ward (© Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Samuel Brown (USA Today Sports photos)

The Hurricanes are gearing up for a big 2024 season and they’ve got one of the top quarterbacks in the nation slated to start this fall. Former Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward opted to transfer to Miami instead of entering the NFL Draft and he’s got expectations in Coral Gables running sky high. There are plenty of outstanding athletes at receiver for Ward to target but former Houston standout Samuel Brown has generated plenty of buzz after transferring to Miami in the spring. With more than 800 receiving yards and three touchdown receptions last year for the Cougars, Brown is expected to play an important role for the Hurricanes this season.

*****

NC STATE: Grayson McCall to Noah Rogers

Grayson McCall (© Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Noah Rogers (USA Today Sports photos)

NC State surprised many by going 9-4 in 2023 with Brennan Armstrong leading the way for most of the season. He’s gone now and the highly decorated Grayson McCall, who transferred in from Coastal Carolina, is expected to step into the starting role. The experienced and prolific quarterback is taking a big step up from the Sun Belt and is preparing for the challenge of an ACC schedule. He’ll have one of the best receiving corps in the nation helping him. Former Ohio State Buckeye Noah Rogers transferred back to his hometown to suit up for the Wolfpack this season. Rogers was one of the highest-ranked receivers in his high school recruiting class and nearly signed with NC State the first time around. Don’t be surprised when McCall targets Rogers in key situations.

*****

NOTRE DAME: Riley Leonard to Kris Mitchell

Riley Leonard (© GREG SWIERCZ / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Kris Mitchell (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Notre Dame targeted Duke transfer Riley Leonard immediately after the season ended and made quick work of getting him onboard. With Mike Denbrock returning to Notre Dame this offseason after seeing the elite receivers LSU just put into the NFL Draft, the Fighting Irish landed a trio of receiver transfers this offseason in hopes of upgrading the unit. Kris Mitchell transferred in from FIU, Jayden Harrison came from Marshall and Beaux Collins left Clemson for Notre Dame. Expect Leonard to look Mitchell’s way when the Fighting Irish need an explosive play. The speedy receiver tallied 1,118 receiving yards last season with an average of 17.5 yards per reception and hauled in seven touchdown catches.

*****

OREGON: Dillon Gabriel to Evan Stewart

Dillon Gabriel (AP)

Evan Stewart (© Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK)