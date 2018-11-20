Head coach: Shaheen Holloway 1-2 at Saint Peter’s and overall (first year)

Saint Peter’s overview: Saint Peter’s opened the season with a 93-86 overtime win against Lafayette on Nov. 7, before dropping the next two games under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway.

If that name sounds familiar, Holloway was a McDonald’s All-American out of Elizabeth (N.J.) St. Patrick’s and went on to be a standout player for Seton Hall. He previously was an assistant coach at his alma mater (2010-2018) and also at Iona (2007-2010)

Kenpom.com ranks Saint Peter’s No. 222 out of 353 teams in the country, and the Peacocks are averaging 77.0 points per game.



Backcourt: Senior point guard Devauhnte Turner is off to a strong start, starting with pouring in 25 points and dishing out eight assists in the aforementioned win over Lafayette.

Turner had averaged 10.6 points and 2.0 assists per game last year, and shot 34.5 percent on three-pointers. He has been more aggressive on shots beyond the arc through three games, going 3 of 13 on three-pointers against Lafayette. He also had 23 points and seven boards in a 78-75 overtime loss vs. Delaware on Nov. 10.

Turner struggled over the final seven games last year, scoring three points or less in four of them. However, he exploded for 34 points and six three-pointers in a 88-84 loss vs. Rider on Jan. 18, and he had 30 points and four three-pointers in a 70-66 win over Marist on Feb. 17.

Junior Cameron Jones has steadily seen his role evolve the last few years. He has primarily been a three-point shooting specialist. He took 180 shots last year and 109 were from beyond the arc at 34.9 percent. It was even more pronounced his freshman year with 130 of his 146 field-goal attempts coming from beyond the arc.

Jones opened the season with 15 points and 10 boards against Lafayette, and he’s gone 8 of 20 on three-pointers in three contests.

A pair of freshmen guards provide depth off the bench. Dallas Watson, who is 6-foot-4 and 175 pounds, is averaging 6.0 points and 4.3 assists in 22 minutes a game.

The 6-5, 175-pound Manny Dixon is averaging 6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 30.7 minutes per game, and he’s shooting 33.3 percent.

Frontcourt: Post player Samuel Idowu has improved each year and is off to an impressive start.

Idowu, who averaged 11.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last year, jump-started his senior campaign with 25 points and nine rebounds in the loss to Bryant. He followed up with 15 points apiece against both Delaware and Lafayette. He even made all three of his three-point attempts against Lafayette.

Idowu scored 20 points in two games last year, and recorded three double-doubles for points and rebounds.

Freshman forward KC Ndefo began his college career with a bang, getting 16 points and 10 boards in the win over Lafayette. He isn’t a threat on three-pointers, but is shooting 44.4 percent from the field for the Peacocks.

Junior wing Quinn Taylor has struggled shooting the ball, going just 5 of 16 from the field in three games, but he has pulled down 19 boards. He averaged 7.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last year, and shot 48.8 percent from the field.

——

NC State 2018-19 roster

NC State schedule/results

NC State season stats

Saint Peter’s roster

Saint Peter’s schedule/results

Saint Peter’s season stats

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook