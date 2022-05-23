Guerlens Milfort excited about new NC State offer
Lakeland (Fla.) High regularly produces players and NC State recently offered one of the latest in junior defensive lineman Guerlens Milfort.NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles offered Milf...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news