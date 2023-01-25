Jordyn Kee is a player in the 2024 recruiting class to watch as we enter the spring. The 6-foot-4 guard shoots the ball well from the outside, has solid athleticism and can play both guard spots. Power Five coaches have been keeping close tabs on Kee, and he breaks down some of his top options below.

NC State: “I took a visit with them not too long ago. I love the coaching staff. They show love to me heavy, and I just like how they’re set up. They train their guys like pros and talk to their guys like pros, and I love the energy – not just from the coaches, but the players in general.”

Missouri: “I haven’t taken a visit to Missouri yet, but I have a good relationship with coach CY (Charlton Young), he knows my dad very well. With his relationship with my father and talking about him we got even closer. He’s been watching me since I was a little kid and seeing the development, and he’s always stayed in touch with me and my family.”

Florida State: “I was in the seventh grade and they were watching high schoolers, and I introduced myself to their head coach. The head associate shook my hand and chopped it up with me and said, ‘You’re going to be playing for FSU’. I took a visit there for a team camp and they liked how I played. FSU isn’t looking for scorers, they’re looking for unselfish players and that’s why I stood out. That’s like home, also.”

USF: “I took a visit to South Florida not too long ago. They wanted me to come down on a break just to see the campus and stuff. It was good. I mean, it’s Florida, so it felt like home. It was a good environment, also. I liked the school and I liked the environment and I liked the culture. I like how they feed their guys and how they train them and how the coaches are involved with the practice also.”

Miami: “I haven’t really talked to the head assistant, but my uncle talked to them and they watched me in Indiana.”

Minnesota: “One of their coaches has been texting me and stuff. They’ve been texting me since EYBL, just basically saying that they have high interest in me and just to keep doing what I’m doing.”

Visit plans: “Nothing’s scheduled, but I talked to Missouri and Florida State about taking my officials soon."

Decision timeline: “I’m wanting to make a college decision by summertime, EYBL season.”