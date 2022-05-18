Tampa (Fla.) Catholic sophomore Eddy Pierre-Louis has become one of the elite offensive line prospects in the country.

NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles offered Pierre-Louis on May 11, with the Wolfpack one of 44 colleges that have offered him. The 6-foot-3, 337-pounder, who also plays on the defensive line, was a standout at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Miami, Fla. He is ranked No. 185 overall nationally in the class of 2024 by Rivals.com, the No. 5 guard in the country and the No. 44 overall player in Florida.