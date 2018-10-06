It would be perfectly understandable if the patience of redshirt junior Stephen Griffin has run thin this fall.

Griffin redshirted last year following a transfer from Tennessee, but he earned universal praise from the NC State coaches for his play in practice. Expectations were high for the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Griffin to become one of the top impact players on defense at the nickel position.

What wasn’t expected was an unfortunate foot injury at the beginning of fall camp in August. That truly tested Griffin’s patience and spirit. He was able to return to practice the week before the season opener against James Madison, but freshman Tanner Ingle had grabbed hold of the nickel position. Griffin has played in all four games, but sometimes he has assumed the dime role in the Wolfpack’s defense. He had two tackles and two passes broken up in a season-high 37 snaps during the 35-21 win over Virginia last Saturday.

“It’s just trusting the process and staying grounded, that is it,” Griffin said. “I’m just taking care of my body and being more mindful of my body.

“I wanted to be up all the time, but there was some days I was kind of down. I just trusted the trainers. In three weeks, I was back because it could have been a longer situation. I thank the trainers a lot.”

Griffin admitted he had some “why me?” moments due to the foot injury in August, but quickly got those thoughts out of his head and kept things moving along as best he could. He is now back to 100 percent healthy.

“I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason,” Griffin said. “I just kept my faith and trusted God. It wasn’t my time to do what I wanted to do, so I had to sit back and look at it from a different perspective.”

Griffin used his injury situation and helped Ingle or redshirt junior Freddie Phillips. Ingle has 23 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in four contests this season.

“I tried to help the younger guys and study the game a little bit more,” Griffin said. “It’s about paying attention to the details and the little things in rehab.”

Playing with Ingle has given the Wolfpack defense a different look this season. NC State normally has stuck to a 4-2-5 defensive scheme for the most part under head coach Dave Doeren.

“We have a lot of athletes out there and Tanner brings his own style of play to it,” Griffin said. “I bring my own twist. We have a lot of guys out there that can really play and make something happen at any given time.”

With each week going by, Griffin said he’s getting closer to having a breakout game. He’s only played nickel and dime this season, but played other secondary positions at Tennessee.

“I feel like it,” Griffin said. “I have no doubt in my mind that I can make something happen. It’s just taking advantage of the opportunity when it comes.”