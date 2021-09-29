Gregory Jackson's game, recruitment on the rise

Jackson played this past summer with Team CP3 (N.C.) EYBL 16s, with whom he averaged 12 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. With the success that the Columbia (S.C.) Ridge View High forward saw this summer, college programs have prioritized Jackson.

“From this past summer and this off-season, I have really developed my jump shot (and) also bringing the ball up the court. I really am excited to get out here and show how I have expanded my bag,” Jackson said.

Gregory Jackson rose to the No. 10 position in the recent Rivals150 2023 rankings update. This makes the 6-foot-9 Jackson the nation's No. 3 power forward in the 2023 class.

South Carolina: “Columbia is home. Every time I go there it feels like I am walking into my own house. They take good care of their players once they get there. They are looking for a player to come in and get them back to the Final Four, and they want me to be that guy.”

Virginia Tech: “They get guys in the weight room, and they get them stronger, more built quickly. I need that in a school. (Assistant) coach (Kevin) Giltner told me when he came to watch me practice that they may not be the prettiest, but (they) are right there at the level of the top programs. Coach (Mike) Young was the ACC Coach of the Year last year, so they are up and coming.”

North Carolina: “(Assistant) coach (Jeff) Lebo and coach (Hubert) Davis have been the ones recruiting me, and they have been good to me. When they came to see me the other day they told me I was their No. 1 priority, so that made me feel pretty good.”

NC State: “Coach (Kevin) Keatts told me that he wanted to build a program, build his program, around me. They showed me how well I would fit in their play style. They have big guys who are skilled, but also block some shots.”

Clemson: “I actually like Clemson, believe it or not. It is a beautiful place with great facilities. They will put you to work once you get up there. Their strength and conditioning coach went through a slideshow presentation with me, showing me how I need to lift and what I need to eat to get big. That really stuck out to me, because they really take care of their players.”

Duke: “It was pretty shocking when I got that offer. When we went up there, Coach K sat us down in his office and it seemed like everything was going in slow motion as he was saying the words. It was a very emotional moment, a big blessing.”