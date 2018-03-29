NC State redshirt freshman defensive tackle Grant Gibson needed a year on the scout team to learn the finer points of his college position.

Gibson was a standout at center for prep powerhouse Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek — winning three NCHSAA 4AA state titles — but he figures he only logged about 40 snaps at defensive tackle. The 6-foot-1, 309-pounder was able to use his redshirt year wisely to get up to speed at his new position.

Gibson was named the defensive scout team player of the year.

“This spring has been good for me because I had some time off this past year with my redshirt,” Gibson said. “It’s been good to apply the things that I learned during that time off the field. It has been to get some reps against good offensive lineman.”

The insider info that Gibson was able to glean on how a center approaches things has helped him at defensive tackle.

“It does actually help because there are certain things that I can see like their splits or their hands,” Gibson said. “I think that helps my game a little bit. I don’t jump the snap, but I know where the play is going before the snap.”

Projected college defensive lineman playing on the offensive line has not been unusual for Mallard Creek. Gibson took the situation in stride, but being a defensive tackle never strayed too far in his heart.

“That has always been where my love has been, along the defensive line,” Gibson said. “I had to learn a lot [this past year]. I hadn’t gotten any game reps in at least a year.”

Gibson shared the mental game of what it takes to play in the trenches on both sides of the ball, and how different it can be. He loved running the play “power” at Mallard Creek.

“Power is where I snap the ball and the guard pulls and I’ll do a back block,” Gibson said. “We also had a screen play. It was fun for me because I was able to run finally. I tried to see where my guy could be by the time that I snapped it.”

The mindset at defensive tackle is drastically different in the pre-snap.

“There are certain things you see with guys on the O-Line, like they might be staring where they are going,” Gibson said. “Certain guys if they have to pull, they’ll be real light on their hands. I’m just trying to pick up on something. My dad always taught me to use stuff that you know.”

Having mentors such as the four seniors who are preparing for the NFL Draft proved invaluable to a young player such as Gibson, who oozes some of their potential leadership skills.

“It is two different games from high school ball to college,” Gibson said. “The game speed is more intense. The guys up here are stronger. If you play with bad technique, it’s not going to work. I feel I took the time to learn and that I’m coming around now.”

Gibson verbally committed to NC State rather quickly in the class of 2017. Rivals.com rated him a four-star prospect and No. 19 defensive tackle in the country and No. 8 overall player in the state of North Carolina in his class.

“NC State feels like home,” Gibson said. “What I liked about this place is that they told me I was going to earn everything. The thing I like the most is that we hold each other to a higher standard.”