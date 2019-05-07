UMKC grad transfer Danny Dixon, a 6-foot-10, 230-pound center from Grosse Pointe Park, Mich., announced Tuesday morning that he had committed to NC State. He had officially visited NCSU over the weekend.

Excited to announce that I have committed to play at NC State next year as a grad transfer.. Time to work! 🐺 💪🏼

Dixon averaged 7.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game last season for UMKC, starting 16 of 32 contests and playing and averaging 19.7 minutes per game. Prior to that, he played two seasons at George Mason where he played in 25 games as a freshman and then six as a sophomore.



Dixon and UMKC played at Iowa and at Connecticut in two early-season November games. Dixon scored five points and grabbed two rebounds before fouling at Iowa and then had 15 points and six boards versus Connecticut. Overall, Dixon scored in double-digits in 11 games.

Former Louisville assistant Kareem Richardson, who worked with Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts at UL from 2012-13, recruited Dixon while head coach of UMKC. Richardson was fired this spring.

Dixon’s commitment means that NC State is technically one-over the 13 scholarship limit for the 2019-20 season, but a pair of guards are in the NBA Draft process — junior Markell Johnson and four-star class of 2019 signee Jalen Lecque.

With the arrival of Dixon, the Pack will have more depth in the post next fall. It returns 6-foot-10 redshirt sophomore DJ Funderburk, who averaged 8.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in his debut campaign for the Pack. Freshman Manny Bates (6-foot-11) redshirted last season while rehabbing following shoulder surgery.

Dixon is the fourth transfer to commit to NC State this spring. Nebraska guard Thomas Allen will sit out next year per NCAA rules. Lehigh’s Pat Andree, a sharp-shooting forward, is another grad transfer who will be immediately eligible. Forward Atticus Taylor from Southwest Mississippi Community College has also committed to NCSU and will have three years of eligibility left.

NC State has also signed four-star guard Dereon Seabron from Norfolk, Va., who played last year at Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock, Va.