Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley High senior wide receiver Terrell Anderson picked NC State over Tennessee, plus offers from Auburn, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Florida, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina, Penn State and Virginia Tech, among others.

The class of 2024 has long been billed as the year of the wide receiver in the state of North Carolina, and NC State landed a key one.

The 6-foot-3, 184-pound Anderson officially visited NC State on June 16-18, and went to Tennessee on June 23-25. He originally grew up in Detroit, Mich., and had the Wolverines looming as a potential destination, but only went there unofficially in the past.

Anderson caught 64 passes for 1,254 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, and was also accomplished as a kick returner. Grimsley went 15-1 and reached the NCHSAA 4A state title game before falling to New Bern (N.C.) High. Anderson had a 85-yard touchdown catch and a 98-yard kickoff return for a score in the state title game.

Anderson had seven kickoff returns for 484 yards and three touchdowns, and added 29 tackles and three tackles for loss last year. He caught 52 passes for 901 yards and nine touchdowns his sophomore year.

Anderson, who was offered by NC State on Oct. 28, quickly become a top NC State recruiting priority along with his wide receiver teammate Alex Taylor, who eventually picked North Carolina. Anderson unofficially visited for NC State’s Junior Day on Jan. 21, and then returned for a spring practice.

The three-star Rivals.com prospect is ranked as the No. 25 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2024.