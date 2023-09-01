The Bears went 4-8 overall and 2-7 in the Pac-12 in football last year, and added former NC State quarterback Ben Finley. California went 3-29 overall and 2-18 in the Pac-12 in men's basketball last year and have a new coach.

The tradition of California football and basketball is complex, with success intermingled with some tough times, especially of late.

With the news of Stanford, California and SMU joining the ACC, it’s time to learn about the new members.

The California football program has won 13 conference championships, finished in The Associated Press top 25 poll 14 times and reached 24 bowl games (going 12-11-1). The Bears were also national champions in 1920 and 1922.

Some future NFL coaches came through including Marv Levy going 8-29-3 from 1960-63 and Steve Mariucci, who went 6-6 in 1996.

Mike White won at least seven games in three of six years at California, before leaving for the NFL to be an offensive line coach. He then guided Illinois to the Rose Bowl and was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 1995-96.

California didn’t go to a bowl game from 1980-89, and went through five coaches hired between 1987-to-2002.

Of the modern era coaches, Tedford has been the best and has the most wins in school history with a 82-57 record from 2002-12. Bruce Snyder had success from 1987-91, but went to league rival Arizona State.

Sonny Dykes was hired in 2013 after NC State pondered him, but he went 19-30. He has since found success at Texas Christian.

Tedford went to eight bowls during his stint, and then the Bears have gone to bowls in 2015, 2018 and 2019.

If the mid-1970s is the base point, White and California won the Pac-8 title in 1975, thanks to star running back Chuck Muncie and wide receiver Wesley Walker, who both became NFL standouts, and quarterback Joe Roth, who tragically died in 1977 from skin cancer.

California had record-setting quarterback Rich Campbell from 1977-80, who became the sixth pick in the 1981 NFL Draft to the Green Bay Packers. He threw for 6,933 yards and 33 touchdowns, but 42 interceptions in his Cal career.

Producing NFL quarterbacks became what California was known for, with six first-round picks — Craig Morton, Steve Bartkowski, Kyle Boller, Aaron Rodgers and Jared Goff.

Joe Kapp, who later coached the Bears, played quarterback from 1956-58, Morton played from 1962-64 and Bartkowski from 1972-74. Even Bartkowski’s backup, Vince Ferragamo, played at Cal for two years and then transferred to Nebraska and went on to be a successful quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams.

The next wave included Troy Taylor, who went in the third round in 1990, Mike Pawlawski went in the eighth round in 1992 and Dave Barr went in the fourth round in 1995. Even Pat Barnes got drafted in the 14th round in 1996.

With Jeff Tedford as coach, he had quarterback Boller go in the first round in 2003, and then Rodgers in the first round in 2005. Then a dry spell came before Goff came along and was the No. 1 overall pick in 2015. The last one drafted was Davis Webb in the third round in 2017.

California had a good run of linebackers in the mid-1980s with Ron Rivera going in the second round in 1984, Hardy Nickerson in the fifth round in 1987 and Ken Harvey in the first round in 1988. Rivera is currently the head coach of the Washington Commanders.

The 1992 squad was one of its most exciting with Pawlawski, wide receiver Sean Dawkins, who recently passed away and running back Russell White, who was an epic recruit out of high school, who decided to stay home.

Several other players have gone in the first round since 1990 besides the quarterbacks, starting with Dawkins in 1992, tackle Todd Steussie in 1994, defensive ends Regan Upshaw and Duane Clemons in 1996, tight end Tony Gonzalez and tackle Tarik Glenn in 1997.

The decade of 2000-10 brought first rounders cornerback Deltha O’Neal in 2000, defensive end Andre Carter in 2001, cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha in 2003, Marshawn Lynch in 2007, center Alex Mack in 2009 and both defensive end Tyson Alualu and running back Jahvid Best in 2010. Mixed in was second-round pick DeSean Jackson, who was a crucial wide receiver recruit at the time.

However, it has been a bit dry since 2010, with star defensive end Cameron Jordan in 2011 and Goff in 2016. Mixed in was Rivals.com five-star wide receiver Keenan Allen of Greensboro (N.C.) Northern Guilford going in the third round in 2013.

The other aspect California football is known for is Memorial Stadium received a “poor” rating in case a earthquake happened, and the stadium underwent renovations completed in 2012. The capacity is 65,432 and was built in 1923.

California spent $321 million for the renovation and $153 million for the High Performance Center. The current payment is $18 million a year, and it grows to $37 million in 2039-2044 in the march to it ending in the year 2113. Cal also signed a 10-year, $17.5 million naming rights deal with FTX, which soon went bankrupt.