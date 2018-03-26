NC State fifth-year senior outside linebacker Germaine Pratt will half-joke that just because he used to be a safety doesn’t mean he has to win every sprint with the linebackers.

Pratt arrived to NC State as a Rivals.com four-star strong safety prospect out of High Point (N.C.) Central. He played his first two years at safety before redshirting following his shoulder surgery, and he made the move to linebacker. He figures he’s about 20 pounds heavier than his safety days at a listed 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds.

“Sometimes I feel like I’m a safety because when I get put in coverage, I’m going to win,” Pratt said. “When coach puts me in coverage, he knows that I can cover.

“I’m fast but 240 now and they [the other linebackers] are 220. That is a big difference. I still got some speed with me. I’m one of the fastest, but Louis [Acceus] has a little speed with him. He is almost there.”

Pratt played starter’s snaps, but never started for the Wolfpack last year. With the departures of seniors Jerod Fernandez and Airius Moore, he’s ready for an increased workload and he’ll be trying to fill the leadership void. Pratt was fourth on the team with 69 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.

“I think it has been a great experience just going through the adversity getting injured,” Pratt said. “Then I changed roles with the position. I went in there and embraced it. I didn’t come in there looking at it like a challenge.”

The safety background helped with a 75-yard interception return against North Carolina, and he had a 25-yard pick six to help the Wolfpack defeat Louisville. His big play ability wasn’t limited to defense either. He recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown in the loss against Notre Dame. The last time a Wolfpack defender had two scores was cornerback David Amerson in 2011.

Pratt was able to get inspiration to excel in football from his older brother.

“He doesn’t play anymore, but I chase after him,” Pratt said. “He grabbed the helmet and put it in my hand.

“I used go to practice and be like a crybaby. I was like 8 or 7, but when he took me, I always wanted to play with him. He basically put the ball in my hand.”

NC State’s defense is seeking some new leaders and Pratt said he feels comfortable in that role. He knows he’s the “older guy” in the room at linebacker.

“I think the game is more mental than physical,” Pratt said. “I want to help the younger guys come up to the standard that we already set from the last defense.

“I think learning from Bradley Chubb and B.J. [Hill] and Airius Moore, they poured knowledge in me, so I can pour knowledge into the young guys. I think it would be great to be a leader.”

The Wolfpack have a cadre of redshirt freshman or sophomores at linebacker, who are fighting for the chance to join Pratt in the lineup.

“We got Raven [Saunders] and we got Louis and they are both promising,” Pratt said. “They are competing, working every day and in the film room. They call me late night and I do what I need to do to help them.”