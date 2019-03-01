Ticker
Georgia OT Jordan Williams enjoyed visit to NC State

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Williams has offers from Duke, Indiana and NC State, among others.
Jordan Williams

Three-star offensive tackle Jordan Williams from Gainesville (Ga.) High arrived at NC State last weekend for a junior day and his first trip to the Raleigh campus. NC State, led by running backs coach/co-offensive coordinator Des Kitchings and offensive line coach John Garrison, first reached out to Williams about a month ago.

