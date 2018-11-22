This has been a pretty good week for NC State fifth-year senior center Garrett Bradbury.

The ACC named him the offensive lineman of the week Monday, he gets to gorge out at Angus Barn in Raleigh for Thanksgiving Day and then caps the week by playing at North Carolina at 12:20 p.m. Saturday. The Wolfpack are 3-1 against UNC during Bradbury’s career if you count his redshirt season.

Bradbury hasn’t allowed a sack or quarterback pressure and has played all but 17 sacks this season. He was named one of the eight semifinalists for the Outland Trophy, which is given to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman. He is the lone center on the list, and originally was recruited to NCSU as a tight end.

The offensive line was personally motivated to put the Wake Forest loss behind them against Louisville last Saturday. The Wolfpack rushed 27 times for 47 yards in the 27-23 loss vs. Wake Forest, but bounced back to tally 36 carries for 164 yards in the 52-10 crushing of Louisville on the road Saturday.

“Why we were successful last week was we just focused on last week,” Bradbury said. “We didn’t look back on the success we had or the failure we had.

“It was just back to work and we did our best to move on from the Wake Forest game.”

The Charlotte Christian product recalled watching from the stands at Kenan Stadium during his redshirt season, thinking how he badly he wanted to be a part of the action in NC State’s 35-7 win in 2014.

“I was in the stands, which I hated, but I was like, ‘I want to go to the game,’” Bradbury said. “It was fun because we beat them up pretty bad, but I was upset because I was in the bleachers when my team was on the field.”

That experience proved to be Bradbury’s “welcome to the rivalry” moment. The Wolfpack fans and his fellow students also made sure he knew the importance of defeating the Tar Heels.

“I’m really not on campus anymore, but that is the fun part for the fans and the students,” Bradbury said. “Having bragging rights for a whole year after this game.”

When Bradbury got onto the field, he’ll always remember watching UNC defensive tackle Jalen Dalton getting tossed for taking a swing at current fifth-year senior left guard Terronne Prescod.

“The main thing I remember is that fight two years ago,” Bradbury said. “One of their players punched Big T, and Big T didn’t retaliate, which showed a lot of maturity on his part. It is a fun rivalry game every year in every sport.”

North Carolina has a 2-8 mark, but the defense has racked up 30 sacks and 72 tackles for loss this season.

“They have a lot of talent over there,” Bradbury said. “They’ve played in a lot of close games. I know they lost by three to Syracuse. They have had a lot of close games, but haven’t finished them.”

Bradbury admitted he isn’t that much into Thanksgiving sides. He just wants turkey and pie, especially if it’s his mother’s chocolate pecan pie.

“It’s Thanksgiving, so that is fun for a lineman,” Bradbury said. “We’ll go to Angus Barn and have a great meal.

“The fun is the memories you have. I think going to Angus Barn as a team every year for Thanksgiving and seeing everybody eat, I can’t imagine how much food as a team we put down. Those are the little things you remember about college football.”

He also didn’t hesitate on which NC State players will lead the team in eating at Angus Barn.

“Absolutely Josh Fedd-Jackson or Joe Sculthorpe, one of the two guards that we have,” Bradbury said. “We have some big guards in there and they do love some food. I’ll enjoy that [watching them] as much as the food Thursday night.”