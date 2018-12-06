Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Turns out scoring a touchdown against East Carolina will not be the highlight of fifth-year senior center Garrett Bradbury’s career at NC State.

That’s because Thursday evening Bradbury won the Rimington Award given to college football’s top center. Ross Pierschbacher of Alabama and Sam Mustiphier of Notre Dame were the other two finalists.

Bradbury, a two-time All-ACC selection and second-team All-American this year according to Pro Football Focus, played 99.0 percent of NC State’s snaps this season and did not allow a single quarterback pressure. He was part of an offensive line that allowed only nine sacks during the year, third fewest at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.

The Pack's "Band of Brothers" also helped senior running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr. become the third different running back over the past three seasons to rush for 1,000 yards.

Bradbury is quite the success story. He was a two-star tight end coming out of Charlotte Christian when the Wolfpack was his only Power Five offer. He picked NC State over offers from Charlotte and Colorado State. When Bradbury arrived at NCSU, he made a move from tight end to defensive tackle, and then before his redshirt sophomore year moved to offensive line where he proved to be a quick success.

The last NC State offensive lineman to receive a national award was Jim Ritcher, who won the Outland Trophy as college football’s best interior lineman in 1979. Ritcher went on to play 14 years in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons, playing in four Super Bowls and making two Pro Bowls. He was picked for the College Football Hall of Fame in 1998 and was part of the inaugural NC State Athletics Hall of Fame class.