Gameday Central: NC State vs Miami
NC State (4-2, 4-2 ACC) will play its seventh game of the 2020 football season against No. 11 Miami (5-1, 4-1 ACC) on Friday, Nov. 6 in Carter-Finley Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
Both the Wolfpack and the Hurricanes are coming off of bye weeks. The Pack lost 48-21 to archrival UNC two weekends ago and Miami beat Virginia 19-14 in its last contest.
Here is everything you need to get ready for the game:
Game Information: NC State vs Miami
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
On The Call: Jason Binetti (play-by-play), Andre Ware (color) and Marty Smith (sideline).
Radio: Wolfpack Sports Network (101.5 FM in the Raleigh Area; SiriusXM Channel 81) with Gary Hahn, Johnny Evans and Tony Haynes.
Series Facts: This will be the 16th meeting between the programs. Miami leads the all-time series 9-5-1. Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren is 0-1 against the Hurricanes during his time in Raleigh.
Line: Miami is a 10.5-point favorite according to Bovada. The spread has stayed in place since opening at 10.5 on Sunday.
Weather Forecast For Kickoff
The temperature is expected to be 60 degrees with partly cloudy skies according to Weather.com. Forecasts predict a 10 percent chance of rain Friday evening and the humidity is expected to be 100 percent.
NC State Wolfpack Football Pregame Reading
