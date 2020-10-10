Gameday Central: NC State at Virginia
NC State (2-1, 2-1 ACC) will play its fourth game of the 2020 football season against Virginia (1-1, 1-1 ACC) in Heinz Field Saturday at noon.
The Wolfpack beat No. 24 Pittsburgh on the road last week 30-29 while the Cavaliers are coming off of a 41-23 road loss to No. 1 Clemson.
Here is everything you need to get ready for the game:
Game Information: NC State at Virginia
Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. ET
TV: ACC Network
On The Call: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Tim Hasselback (color) and Katie George (sideline).
Radio: Wolfpack Sports Network (101.5 FM in the Raleigh Area; Sirius/XM Channels 136/382) with Gary Hahn, Johnny Evans and Tony Haynes.
Series Facts: This will be the 59th meeting between the programs. NC State leads the series 35-22-1. Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren is 1-0 against the Cavaliers during his time in Raleigh.
Line: Virginia is a 7.5-point favorite according to Bovada after opening as a 9.5-point favorite on Sunday.
Weather Forecast For Kickoff
The temperature is expected to be 70 degrees with cloudy skies according to Weather.com. Forecasts predict 20 percent chance of rain Saturday afternoon and the humidity is expected to be 74 percent.
