NC State (2-1, 2-1 ACC) will play its fourth game of the 2020 football season against Virginia (1-1, 1-1 ACC) in Heinz Field Saturday at noon.

The Wolfpack beat No. 24 Pittsburgh on the road last week 30-29 while the Cavaliers are coming off of a 41-23 road loss to No. 1 Clemson.

Here is everything you need to get ready for the game: