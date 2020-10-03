Gameday Central: NC State at Pittsburgh
NC State (1-1, 1-1 ACC) will play its third game of the 2020 football season against No. 24 Pittsburgh (3-0, 2-0 ACC) in Heinz Field Saturday at noon.
The Wolfpack lost to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg 45-24 last week while the Panthers are coming off of a 23-20 home win over then-ranked No. 24 Louisville.
Here is everything you need to get ready for the game:
Game Information: NC State at Pittsburgh
Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. ET
TV: ACC Network
On The Call: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (color) and Eric Wood (sideline).
Radio: Wolfpack Sports Network (101.5 FM in the Raleigh Area; Sirius/XM Channels 137/385) with Gary Hahn, Johnny Evans and Tony Haynes.
Series Facts: Pittsburgh leads the all-time series 5-4-1 but the Wolfpack has won the last two meetings, including a 35-17 win in Heinz Field in 2017 in the only conference game between the two schools since the Panthers joined the ACC in 2011.
Line: Pittsburgh is a 14-point favorite according to Bovada after opening as an 14.5-point favorite on Sunday.
Weather Forecast For Kickoff
The temperature is expected to be 56 degrees with partly cloudy skies according to Weather.com. Forecasts predict a zero percent chance of rain Saturday afternoon and the humidity is expected to be 52 percent.
NC State Wolfpack Football Pregame Reading
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Pittsburgh
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker game predictions: NC State at Pittsburgh
• The Wolfpacker — Pittsburgh vs. NC State on the recruiting trail
• The Wolfpacker — The fateful and impactful two games between Pitt and NC State in the 1950s
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren prepares for a ‘smash-mouth game’ at Pittsburgh
• The Wolfpacker — On paper: NC State at Pittsburgh
• The Wolfpacker — Daniel Joseph says the Wolfpack won’t back down
• The Wolfpacker — Payton Wilson is excited to play a physical Pittsburgh offense
• The Wolfpacker — From the other sideline: Pittsburgh
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap
• The Wolfpacker — NC State’s Zonovan Knight is emerging as one of the ACC’s top running backs
• The Wolfpacker — NC State looks to show improved maturity by bouncing back strong
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren, NC State look to bounce back
• The Wolfpacker — Full transcript: Dave Doeren’s weekly press conference
• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State depth chart: QB battle and injuries hit secondary
NC State Wolfpack Football Pregame Listening
NC State Wolfpack Football Pregame Watching
