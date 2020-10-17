 Gameday Central: NC State Wolfpack football at Duke
Gameday Central: NC State at Duke

Justin H. Williams
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State (3-1, 3-1 ACC) will play its fifth game of the 2020 football season against Duke (1-4, 1-4 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 17 in Carter-Finley Stadium at 3:30 p.m.

The Wolfpack beat Virginia on the road last week 38-21 while the Blue Devils are coming off their first win of the season, a 38-24 road win against Syracuse.

Here is everything you need to get ready for the game:

NC State Wolfpack football Dave Doeren
Head coach Dave Doeren has only played Duke once during his time at NC State. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Game Information: NC State at Duke

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: RSN

On The Call: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (color) and Lyndsay Rowley (sideline).

Radio: Wolfpack Sports Network (101.5 FM in the Raleigh Area; SiriusXM Channel 194) with Gary Hahn, Johnny Evans and Tony Haynes.

Series Facts: This will be the 83rd meeting between the programs. Duke leads the series 41-36-5. Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren is 0-1 against the Blue Devils during his time in Raleigh.

Line: NC State is a 4.5-point favorite according to Bovada which hasn't changed since Sunday.

Weather Forecast For Kickoff

The temperature is expected to be 62 degrees with sunny skies according to Weather.com. Forecasts predict a 0 percent chance of rain Saturday afternoon and the humidity is expected to be 46 percent.

NC State Wolfpack Football Pregame Reading

{{ article.author_name }}