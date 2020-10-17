NC State (3-1, 3-1 ACC) will play its fifth game of the 2020 football season against Duke (1-4, 1-4 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 17 in Carter-Finley Stadium at 3:30 p.m.

The Wolfpack beat Virginia on the road last week 38-21 while the Blue Devils are coming off their first win of the season, a 38-24 road win against Syracuse.

Here is everything you need to get ready for the game: