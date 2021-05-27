Game times released for first three NC State football contests

NC State Wolfpack football learned the game times for its first three contests, as well as its regular-season finale, of the 2021 campaign Thursday. The Pack is coming off of an 8-4 season in 2020 in which it claimed a program-record seven ACC wins. NC State will open the 2021 campaign against South Florida at home in a Thursday night kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ACC Network and will open the conference's 2021 football season.

NC State will play its first road contest of the year in week two against Mississippi State of the SEC. That game is set for Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. and will be televised on either ESPN2 or ESPNU. In week three, the Wolfpack will host Furman on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. on RSN. The Pack will close out the regular season by hosting archrival North Carolina over Thanksgiving weekend. That game will be played on Friday, Nov. 26 at either 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN. The Wolfpacker has rolled out a series during the offseason that ranks each of NC State's 2021 opponents from No. 12 (easiest) to No. 1 (most challenging), providing season previews for each of those squads. Here are the opponent previews for the Pack's first three games of the season: No. 5: Mississippi State No. 11: South Florida No. 12: Furman