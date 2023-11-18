Final: NC State 35, Virginia Tech 28
NC State was considered the underdog but dominated the first half to pull out the 35-28 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday in Blacksburg, Va.
The Hokies tacked on 14 points against the Wolfpack's prevent defense to make the final score closer than it was. NC State physically blew through Virginia Tech on both sides of the ball to build a 35-14 lead in the fourth quarter.
NC State improved to 8-3 overall and 5-2 in the ACC and host North Carolina next Saturday.
Final statistics (6:43 p.m.)
VT tacks on late score (6:41 p.m.)
Former NC State commit Stephen Gosnell of Virginia Tech catches a 13-yard touchdown pass, and NC State now leads 35-28 with 1:40 left. NCSU recovers the onside kick.
Virginia Tech has methodical drive (6:18 p.m.)
Sophomore quarterback Kyran Drones finds senior wide receiver Da'Quan Felton for 12-yard touchdown with 7:03 left in the game. It took 10 plays and 3:49 off the clock. NC State now leads 35-21 with 7:03 left in the game.
Statistics through three quarters (5:54 p.m.)
Trick play fools Virginia Tech (5:39 p.m.)
Virginia Tech gets fooled on defense with freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion completing a 17-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Trent Pennix on a trick play. NC State leads Virginia Tech 35-14 with 5:53 left in the third quarter.
Two passes lead to VT touchdown (5:34 p.m.)
Virginia Tech senior wide receiver Da'Quan Felton caught a 42-yard touchdown pass to cut into NC State's lead. The Wolfpack lead the Hokies 28-14 with 8:10 left in the third quarter. Jaylin Lane caught a 34-yard pass on the first play of the drive.
NC State rolling over Virginia Tech (5:30 p.m.)
NC State senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong walks in untouched for the one-yard touchdown. NC State crushing Virginia Tech 28-7 with 9:03 left in the third quarter.
Halftime statistics (4:56 p.m.)
NC State's Kevin Concepcion gets touchdown (4:53 p.m.)
On third and four, NC State senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong slings one to freshman receiver Kevin Concepcion for a 28-yard touchdown and 21-7 lead with 18 seconds left in the first half.
Virginia Tech on the board (4:39 p.m.)
NC State completely fooled on the reverse to Virginia Tech freshman wide receiver Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, who goes 47-yards for the touchdown. NC State's lead shrinks to 14-7 with 4:26 left in the second quarter.
NC State grinds it out (4:33 p.m.)
NC State senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong gets the easy one-yard touchdown and the Wolfpack lead Virginia Tech 14-0 with 4:46 left in the second quarter. The drive covered eight plays and 60 yards.
NC State strikes first (4:18 p.m.)
NC State freshman receiver Kevin Concepcion lined up in the backfield, went in motion and gets the arrow route for 3-yard touchdown. NC State leads Virginia Tech 7-0 with 12:04 left in the second quarter.
First quarter statistics (4:08 p.m.)
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE