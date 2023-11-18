NC State was considered the underdog but dominated the first half to pull out the 35-28 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday in Blacksburg, Va. The Hokies tacked on 14 points against the Wolfpack's prevent defense to make the final score closer than it was. NC State physically blew through Virginia Tech on both sides of the ball to build a 35-14 lead in the fourth quarter. NC State improved to 8-3 overall and 5-2 in the ACC and host North Carolina next Saturday.

NC State senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong and freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion celebrate during the Wolfpack's game at Virginia Tech on Saturday. (USA Today Sports photos)

Final statistics (6:43 p.m.)

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCBzdGF0aXN0aWNzIGZvciBOQyBTdGF0ZSYjMzk7cyAzNS0y OCB3aW4gb3ZlciBWaXJnaW5pYSBUZWNoIHRvIGltcHJvdmUgdG8gOC0zIG92 ZXJhbGwuIEhvc3RpbmcgVU5DIGlzIG5leHQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby83eHVDU25TaXlaIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vN3h1Q1NuU2l5Wjwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUaGVXb2xmcGFja0NlbnRyYWwgKEBOQ1N0YXRlUml2 YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05DU3RhdGVSaXZh bHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjYwMjQ0NDk0NzkwNDUzOTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTgsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

VT tacks on late score (6:41 p.m.)

Former NC State commit Stephen Gosnell of Virginia Tech catches a 13-yard touchdown pass, and NC State now leads 35-28 with 1:40 left. NCSU recovers the onside kick.

Virginia Tech has methodical drive (6:18 p.m.)

Sophomore quarterback Kyran Drones finds senior wide receiver Da'Quan Felton for 12-yard touchdown with 7:03 left in the game. It took 10 plays and 3:49 off the clock. NC State now leads 35-21 with 7:03 left in the game.



Statistics through three quarters (5:54 p.m.)

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdGF0aXN0aWNzIHRocm91Z2ggdGhyZWUgcXVhcnRlcnMgZm9yIE5D IFN0YXRlIGF0IFZpcmdpbmlhIFRlY2g6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9CMjMwOGF4OFVMIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQjIzMDhheDhVTDwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUaGVXb2xmcGFja0NlbnRyYWwgKEBOQ1N0YXRlUml2YWxz KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05DU3RhdGVSaXZhbHMv c3RhdHVzLzE3MjYwMTA4ODcwMzc2ODE3NjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTgsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Trick play fools Virginia Tech (5:39 p.m.)

Virginia Tech gets fooled on defense with freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion completing a 17-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Trent Pennix on a trick play. NC State leads Virginia Tech 35-14 with 5:53 left in the third quarter.

Two passes lead to VT touchdown (5:34 p.m.)

Virginia Tech senior wide receiver Da'Quan Felton caught a 42-yard touchdown pass to cut into NC State's lead. The Wolfpack lead the Hokies 28-14 with 8:10 left in the third quarter. Jaylin Lane caught a 34-yard pass on the first play of the drive.



NC State rolling over Virginia Tech (5:30 p.m.)

NC State senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong walks in untouched for the one-yard touchdown. NC State crushing Virginia Tech 28-7 with 9:03 left in the third quarter.

Halftime statistics (4:56 p.m.)

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWxmdGltZSBzdGF0aXN0aWNzIG9mIE5DIFN0YXRlIGF0IFZpcmdp bmlhIFRlY2g6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9lZ1NFUUNZTWVYIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZWdTRVFDWU1lWDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUaGVX b2xmcGFja0NlbnRyYWwgKEBOQ1N0YXRlUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05DU3RhdGVSaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjU5OTYz MDYwMjIxNTQzMTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTgs IDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

NC State's Kevin Concepcion gets touchdown (4:53 p.m.)

On third and four, NC State senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong slings one to freshman receiver Kevin Concepcion for a 28-yard touchdown and 21-7 lead with 18 seconds left in the first half.

Virginia Tech on the board (4:39 p.m.)

NC State completely fooled on the reverse to Virginia Tech freshman wide receiver Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, who goes 47-yards for the touchdown. NC State's lead shrinks to 14-7 with 4:26 left in the second quarter.

NC State grinds it out (4:33 p.m.)

NC State senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong gets the easy one-yard touchdown and the Wolfpack lead Virginia Tech 14-0 with 4:46 left in the second quarter. The drive covered eight plays and 60 yards.

NC State strikes first (4:18 p.m.)

NC State freshman receiver Kevin Concepcion lined up in the backfield, went in motion and gets the arrow route for 3-yard touchdown. NC State leads Virginia Tech 7-0 with 12:04 left in the second quarter.

First quarter statistics (4:08 p.m.)

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FbmQgb2YgZmlyc3QgcXVhcnRlciBzdGF0aXN0aWNzIGZvciBOQyBT dGF0ZSBhdCBWaXJnaW5pYSBUZWNoOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v SE9OOVhTdlpDSCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hPTjlYU3ZaQ0g8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgVGhlV29sZnBhY2tDZW50cmFsIChATkNTdGF0ZVJpdmFscykg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OQ1N0YXRlUml2YWxzL3N0 YXR1cy8xNzI1OTg0MDg3MzAxNTk5NzE1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk5vdmVtYmVyIDE4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=