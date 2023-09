NC State pulls out 24-14 win at Connecticut in the season opener and host Notre Dame on Sept. 9.

Nothing gets open right away and quarterback Brennan Armstrong takes off, breaks two tackles and gets a 8-yard touchdown run. NC State leads 24-14 with 34 seconds left in the third quarter.

UConn running back Victor Rosa takes off down the left side line for a 71-yard touchdown. NC State now leads 17-14 with 2:04 left in the third quarter.

Following UConn's key pass interference penalty in the end zone, Delbert Mimms goes for a two-yard score two plays later. NC State leads 17-7 with 2:22 left in the third quarter.

NC State senior kicker Brayden Narveson makes the 44-yard field goal and the Wolfpack lead UConn 10-7 at halftime.

NC State quarterback Brennan Armstrong runs in for a four-yard score to tie the game 7-7 with 3:48 left in the first quarter.

Victor Rosa gets a massive hole and sprints in nearly untouched for a 18-yard touchdown, 8:21 left in the first quarter. Extra point is good and UConn leads 7-0.

