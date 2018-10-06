Twenty minutes before kickoff between Boston College and NC State at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday. Jacey Zembal/TheWolfpacker.com

NC State holds on (3:35 p.m.)

NC State redshirt freshman receiver Thayer Thomas recovered the Boston College onside kick, and then the Pack picked up two first downs to run out the final 3:33 of the clock and prevail 28-23 despite a litany of mistakes that almost allowed BC to complete an improbable comeback. NCSU is 5-0 on the year and 2-0 in the ACC. BC falls to 4-2 and 1-1. NC State will enter its bye week before taking on Clemson on the road Oct. 20.

Yet another mishap for NC State leads to special teams TD for BC (3:26 p.m.)

NC State senior punter A.J. Cole had his punt blocked into the end zone and picked up by Boston College, cutting the Wolfpack's lead to 28-23 with 3:33 left in the contest in front of a stunned (and sparse) crowd at Carter-Finley Stadium. NCSU has committed four turnovers and had both a field goal and punt blocked.

NC State gets huge late turnover (3:16 p.m.)

BC was on its way to a third consecutive, unanswered score when fighting for extra yards BC running back Ben Glines was stripped of the ball by NC State fifth-year senior linebacker Germaine Pratt. Since the official never blew the whistle while the pile was moving, the review let the call on the field stand. NC State took over at its own 2 with 6:09 left.

Another Pack turnover this time leads to BC touchdown (3:01 p.m.)

NC State freshman running back Ricky Person Jr. fumbled at the Boston College 35, and it was recovered by the Eagles at the 36. That was the fourth turnover of the game for NCSU, which also had a short 19-yard field goal blocked. The Eagles converted the mishap into points, scoring a touchdown on its second straight drive. Quarterback Anthony Brown completed an 11-yard scoring toss to running back Ben Glines with 11:10 left on a fourth and three play. NC State leads 28-16 after the two-point conversion attempt was no good.

Third quarter stats (2:52 p.m.)

Statistics through three quarters: pic.twitter.com/K4z70ZxSVw — The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) October 6, 2018

BC responds with lightning quick TD drive (2:46 p.m.)

Boston College's offense got into quick rhythm and rolled down the field 62 yards in five plays, reeling off runs of 28 and 21 yards, the latter a touchdown scamper from Ben Glines with 1:33 left in the third quarter. NC State leads 28-10.

Finley goes deep to Harmon for TD (2:41 p.m.)

With 2:57 left in the third quarter, NC State has taken a 28-3 lead after sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley connected with junior receiver Kelvin Harmon for a 34-yard touchdown. Harmon is up to eight receptions for 119 yards. It is Harmon's third 100-yard game of the season.

Time-consuming drive ends with blocked field goal (2:30 p.m.)

NC State started the second half with a drive that took 9:09 off the clock, but freshman kicker Christopher Dunn's 19-yard field goal was blocked, leaving NCSU with no points to show for it and the score remained 21-3 with 5:51 left in the third quarter. The mishap was due to a whiffed block by the left side of NC State's line. Couple with three turnovers, and the Pack's self-inflicted mistakes have led to Boston College not being down by an even more lopsided margin. Earlier in the drive, Boston College linebacker Max Richardson was ejected after review found him guilty of targeting on a tackle of NC State fifth-year senior receiver Stephen Louis.

First half stats (1:56 p.m.)

Two-minute Wolfpack offense gets another touchdown (1:52 p.m.)

Taking over at its own 14 with 2:27 to go, the NC State offense went into two-minute mode and used 11 plays to go the 86 yards and scoring a touchdown with 43 seconds left on a four-yard touchdown pass from sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley to redshirt junior receiver Jakobi Meyers. NC State leads 21-3.

NC State rides Reggie Gallaspy Jr. to touchdown (1:31 p.m.)

NC State senior running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr.'s second touchdown run of the game put NC State up 14-3 with 4:43 left in the first half. Gallaspy ran the ball on six of the seven plays of the drive, totaling 39 yards. Boston College was also flagged for a horse collar tackle and a facemask on two of the runs, adding an additional 14 yards to the end of the rushes.

NC State commits third turnover of first half (1:21 p.m.)

NC State has controlled the action but self-inflicted mistakes are costing the Pack points. Sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley was intercepted on third and goal from the BC 4, and the on the next series he was intercepted on second and eight from the BC 28. Finley had thrown just one interception all season coming into Saturday. The Wolfpack defense has risen to the occasion though, holding the Eagles to three-and-out after both turnovers.

First quarter stats (1:09 p.m.)

Wolfpack turnover leads to BC field goal (12:58 p.m.)

NC State redshirt freshman receiver Thayer Thomas muffed a punt and Boston College recovered on the NC State 20. The Eagles were unable to gain a first down, and it dodged a bullet when fifth-year senior safety Dexter Wright nearly intercepted a pass in the end zone on third down. Senior Colton Lichtenberg made a 33-yard field goal, making it 7-3 NC State with 4:53 left in the first quarter.

NC State strikes first (12:48 p.m.)

On third and goal from the 3-yard line, NC State went with power and rushed it in on a three-yard score from senior Reggie Gallaspy Jr., putting NC State up 7-0 with 7:52 left in the first quarter. Boston College had won the toss and elected to receive to start the game, but after driving to the NC State 35, BC went for it on fourth and nine and was stopped after a five-yard pass completion, turning the ball over on downs to the Wolfpack.

Pack pros in attendance (12:28 p.m.)

Taking advantage of a free weekend due to the Indianapolis Colts playing Thursday night, quarterback Jacoby Brissett and running back Nyheim Hines are hanging out on the sideline of Carter-Finley Stadium Saturday.

NC State hosting Boston College (12:10 p.m.)