Full Transcript: NC State head coach Dave Doeren Clemson postgame

"That's a really good football team. To have their adversity this year and Dabo and his staff and his team. They played hard and coached well, and it was a great football game. I have to give God the glory here and be so thankful and blessed for what we have with these players and our leadership and what he's given me with this staff.

"I thought our quarterback was incredible. Just the way he manages the game and how tough he is. He takes care of the football, makes clutch throws and Devin Carter made a clutch catch, Emeka Emezie. The defense, time and time again, made stops. Super proud of these young men, and it's been a journey.

"The curse is broken, NC State fans. Finally. Finally! I've been here nine years and seen a lot of crazy stuff. People have talked about it and didn't believe it, but I gotta tell you, I think it was real, and it's not there anymore. So we can move on now and be happy about that.

"Well, a heck of a ballgame. I'm so proud of our players and the way that they played tonight. I don't think the scoreboard was indicative of how we played. I thought we controlled the ball, won the line of scrimmage, didn't flinch. Really proud of them.

You talked about Devin’s play. Was the game plan to produce most of the offense with the ball in his hands?

"We thought we'd have to RPO them quite a bit. No, they do a lot on defense. Instead of dropping back and letting those guys blitz, run the ball. And if they don't honor what we're doing on the perimeter, throw it out there and let those kids make plays. That was the game plan.

"Different plays have different reads, and he did a great job throughout the game. Coach Beck, changing up who he was reading and what he was looking at whether it was backer or safety. That wore them down. They couldn't do what they wanted to do on defense.

"We tried some things, trying to hide signals and huddle early on and it just cost us early. It sounded great but didn't work out so we went back to just doing what we normally do. But look at Emeka, 14 catches and Ricky Person, Bam, all these guys, play the o-line battle. That's a good front."

What could this win mean in terms of what you can accomplish in the ACC? Would you consider this your best win to date?

"I would. I think it's put us in a position, not only because they're a top 10 team and it's our first ACC game of the year. The number of times that we've had a chance to beat them and couldn't, the number of times they've been in the playoffs, national championship game, won the national championship, that's a great football program that we just beat. I have ultimate respect.

"You guys make a lot out of this thing between me and Dabo, which doesn't exist. I have the ultimate respect for him and their staff and their team. It means a lot. He's made me a better coach. He's pushed me. We've tried hard to catch up to them, and we've developed our guys. We've built an edge to us because of them. We wanted to beat them for a long time. We've had our chances to beat them and we didn't. We didn't make the plays, and we made the plays tonight."

Students are already congregating around the belltower, how much does it mean to you to give the Wolfpack fans a win like this?

"Light it red, Chancellor Woodson. Light it red, leave it on, all night. I hope they have a lot of fun. I hope they have a great night. They deserve to party like that, and I hope they all stay safe.

"That's what this is all about. If they could rip the goalposts down and walk them down there and lean them up against the bell tower, that'd be even better. But it's an awesome thing, man, when you light it red like that."

What was your feeling when the fans started running onto the field and you know you had won the game?

"When I saw the ball sail a little bit wide right, Gibson was on the headset and said, "That's it boys." All of a sudden you see flashes and players running out. It's a great feeling.

"I'm just so happy for the school, the program and for the fan base. They've wanted this for a long time. I've wanted to give it to them. Not that I gave it to them, we gave it to them. I'm very happy for Wolfpack nation tonight."

When’s the last time you were on the field for a storming of the field?

"Man, I don't know if I can answer that one. We've had a few. I know we had a few at Wisconsin. At Kansas, I think they stormed the field every time we won. They actually did one year.

"We won four games and they ripped the goalposts down every time, but it hasn't happened here. I'm glad it did. I'm glad security let the fans down there, it's awesome. It's how it should be. That's college football, man. It's what it's all about."

Earlier this week you said your guys would have to make some big boy plays to win this game. What would you say those were today?

"Emeka's catch was a big-boy play, for sure. Defensively, a couple of sacks we made were incredible plays. Drake's interception. We had to make a couple of special, special plays, and we did. The guys that you think should make them, Devin Carter and Emeka made them, and Devin Leary put the ball where it needed to be and allowed those kids to make plays.

"I thought our O-line, I know they don't get a lot of credit, but man they battled. That's a really good defensive line. And they gave Devin time back there to do what he needed to do, so they deserve a lot of credit too. We had 96 plays to their 49. I mean, that's pretty incredible."

You’ve talked about the maturity of this team. Did you address that with the team after the game based on the poise that they showed?

"I should have said that in my opening statement, so thank you for that. Our fans were awesome. They were awesome. It was an incredible environment. They were incredible. They helped us tonight, there's no question. So I thank you, to our fans and our students and the families of our players and our coaches, wives, boosters, donors, you name it. Thank you guys.

"We didn't flinch. We missed three field goals. And those are all hard things. Chris will bounce back. Offensively, if you have the ball that much and don't get as many points as you want, some teams would say 'Oh, here we go again.' Our guys just say keep playing, put the ball down, and next play is the play we're gonna win the game. That's how we approached it. So the maturity kicked in.

"We stopped helping them in the second half with penalties. That was a big part of why they played with us in the first half. We had nine penalties in the first half and we had two in the second. So that was a big part of what we did in the second half, and that's a mature thing. The guys in the locker room at halftime knew it, they owned it and they came out play their butts off."