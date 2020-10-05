NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren held his weekly press conference Monday, recapping Saturday's 30-29 road win over No. 24 Pittsburgh plus Saturday's scheduled game at Virginia. Here is the full transcript.

Opening Statement

“Recapping on the weekend here. It was great to go on the road and beat a top-25 team in Pitt, particularly when we were coming off of a game where we really performed as bad as we probably could have. To see the fight and resiliency of our staff and our players and how they worked through that and learn from it, very proud of them. “The positives of the game offensively: obviously the finish, the two-minute drive at the end. Minute-30-plus, no timeouts, the way they operated; the poise of Devin Leary. The way the guys caught the football. Thayer [Thomas] on the fourth down conversion. The protection by linemen against a really good front, the backs and the tight ends. [It] was a great moment. “There's been a lot of good quarterbacks here, and I think it takes a lot out of a guy on the road against a defense like that, to take a team down the field and score game winning drive like he did. “No offensive turnovers, we were 50 percent conversion on third and fourth down when we combine those two down in distances. We were 100 percent scoring touchdowns in the red zone. We gave up one sack to a very good defensive front “I thought individually, Devin played a great game: 300 yards-plus, four touchdowns, no interceptions and very poised and accurate. Gave his receivers and tight ends and backs chance to catch the ball. [Cary] Angeline and Emeka [Emezie] both performed well, catching the football and making big plays, and I thought Dylan Parham was really physical in the run game in this game for us at tight end. “Ricky [Person] made some critical runs in short yardage where there wasn't a lot there. That helped us stay on the field, and a couple times, there was an unblocked player that he just made miss or ran around or ran through, so very pleased with that. “Negatives: on third downs on offense we need to continue to improve our short yardage. We're making plays, but it's not as clean as it could be. The opening drive of the third quarter we came out and got three and outed and that's something we want to create momentum in that opportunity. “Operationally, I thought as good as Devin was there were some things in the RPO game that that are there for him to take advantage of. And he did at times, just being consistent. I love the way we battled, didn't like the procedural penalties. We had three. I thought our cadence was a weapon in this game. And it beat us three times. All three of them worth receiver position and jumping offsides. “On defense positive: we stopped the run, less than 100 yards rushing, two and a half yards of carry. Overcame busted coverage the second play of the game, didn't rattle the guys. I thought they played really well after that series, held Pitt. “Really the story the game was the red zone defense in this game. They were down there five times, only got two touchdowns. Held them to a goal line stand and potentially would have had another. I thought we stopped them on the one sneak. He definitely did not have forward progress, but they ruled a touchdown. “Just really tough when they got down there. Played really well in third down throughout the game. “Individually, I thought Levi [Jones] was very impressive. He played four positions in the game for us with what happened to Tyler Baker-Williams being out. Levi had to learn Sam, which he always has, nickel. He played our dime. He also played an extra backer position on the goal line. I was very proud of Levi in this game, had some extra effort plays. “I thought Malik Dunlap played his best game of his career. He tackled well, he had a big hit on a bubble in a nice tackle on the line of scrimmage early in the game. Drake [Thomas] and Payton [Wilson] were both very physical and active. I thought Isaiah [Moore] had some really good plays running through and disrupting things. “Really impressed with what Josh Pierre-Louis and Taiyon Palmer did. Finding out, really, Friday that they were going to be playing, and they got one day practice as our as our nickel. Went into that game and their leading receiver coming into the game was their slot receiver. So very proud of those two young men. “On the negative side defensively, the busted play on play two can't happen. I didn't think we aligned well when they went fast tempo to some of their formations, and getting that cleaned up. “We have the substitute a lot just due to our personnel issues we had with Tyler being out, and twice they broke the huddle with 12 men on the field and we're not called for it, which forced us to have to use timeouts in substitution. Didn't have enough time out at the end. We ended up with a 12 men on the field penalty. Those are things we've got to do better, but also need the rules to be the rules. “I felt like we lost contain on a few unblock plays off the edge that could have ended drives. One of them was a fourth down where Payton lost contain and that would have been a stop. We had three costly defensive penalties. A great teachable moment, Josh Pierre-Louis targeted the quarterback and if he's six inches lower on his contact that's a pick six and we're up 24-7. Instead, they, they stay on the field and get a field goal, so 10-point swing. “The third and 16 defensive holding, and a [defensive pass interference]. Some things we got to clean up there. “Special teams-wise Chris Dunn continues to be a weapon. Our kickoff, Trent Gil's doing a great job kicking off. I think he'll tell you he had a subpar days as our punter, and one he'll get better from, but we just missed some opportunities. We were close to blocking a punt, and we laid off the football and missed it by an inch. You've got to be able to just take every inch you can get when we're rushing a punt, and we were short. Dylan Parham gave great effort, just laid off the football. “I thought our kickoff return was poor, and we've got to clean that area up. “But overall, I'm just super proud of the group and, when you watch the film it's a game where you feel like you could have won decisively if some things changed but they didn't. We stuck together and hung in there, and it's an opportunity to learn from our errors. “I think they learned that they got to practice a certain way if they want to play a certain way. I think that was really good for our guys to have that. We didn't just win the game on Saturday. In the team [meeting] we talked about yesterday we won that game starting on Monday with their attitude their performance and their meetings. The way they practice with great effort. “Now we got to learn from that. You can't let a win on the road get to your head. We can't at any means at any time get a big head because of one thing we did well. “We move on to playing Virginia who's, as you all know, the Coastal champions from last year. They're very veteran football team, a lot of seniors and juniors and grad transfers or graduates on their team and they're starting lineups. Even where they've lost starters they're replacing them with third and fourth year players and that's a tribute to what they've been able to do there, and their developmental program. Keeping guys from transferring out and staying healthy. “They're very sound. They're big, they remind you of a Big 10 team when you look at how big they are. They're strong. Impressed how they don't beat themselves, they're a low penalize team. They are a team that doesn't give up a lot of plays in their backfield. They've only had six plays in their own backfield in two games and obviously Clemson was one of those teams. “Have turned the football over with a new starting quarterback, but they've made up for with seven takeaways in two games on defense. So, very, very good opponent, another road game or third straight in three weeks. “Offensively, I think, like every offense things are always going to be about your QB and when he's playing well they're playing well. He has turned the football over. He is a tough kid. He's a good runner. He is a good scrambler. “I think their receivers bring some different things. They've got some really small, quick guys, and then they've got some really big guys, guys out there that are 5-9 that can really run. You get 6-7 receivers, 6-7 tight end that are big targets. I think they're tailback, number 21, runs really hard. I think he is a tough guy. He gets a lot of yards after his first contact. “And they got five experienced players on the o-line, only giving up two sacks a game. “On the other side of the football defensively, very sound, very long guys on the edge, a lot of experience. They are 3-4, and they get into some nickel packages. They do a lot. “They do a good job mixing it up, a lot of different coverages, a lot of good disguises, and their kids play hard. They're strong up front, they play with good technique and they mix what they do. I think their linebackers are tough kids. “[Nick] Jackson's a young man that we wanted here quite a bit in recruiting. I think he's a really good player. [Zane] Zandier has been there a while for them at Mike, and plays really hard. “I mentioned [Charles] Snowden off the edge is a really good football player and number seven on the other side [Noah Taylor] does the same. They'll drop those guys, they'll rush them. “The safety [Joey] Blount, going on in there for a long time, number 29. “They're in the backfield a lot. They've got seven sacks and 16 TFLs in just two games, so very disruptive. When you look at them compared to the teams they've played, they are plus-14 in making plays in the backfield compared to their opponents, so it tells you what they do. “They've only committed six total penalties being aggressive like that, so well-coached football team, will be a great challenge and for us it's just about getting better. We just got to continue to learn from the last game. Keep a big chip on our shoulder and play harder each week, and play smarter each week and take the mistakes off the film that we just had on it. “So with that I'll open it up.

Questions

You kind of touched on it a little bit about how different the team look for Virginia Tech game to the Pitt game. Obviously you guys made adjustments, some of that was X's and O's but how much of that was also just pride from the guys wanted to put a better product on the field and come out, perform better? “I think they were very humbled in week two, Virginia Tech did a good job so you got to give them credit, but I don't think we had the same edge. In practice, and I talked about that with the team, on that Tuesday of Virginia Tech week, I thought we were sloppy. “I didn't think we were the same as we were the Tuesday before preparing for Wake, that they needed to get their stuff together or they would pay for it. And we did. We just didn't prepare the same way. “You got to understand that you're going to play how you practice, and especially when you're talking about young guys. Maybe an older player can get away with that, guy that's got 30 starts. But that's not our roster. “We have to take every day like it's got to be how I want the game to look, and we learned the hard lesson. You got to credit the leadership on the football team. They said they're not going to have that. It's one thing to lose a game where you play as well as you can play, it's another to go out there and get embarrassed like we did. “I was proud of those guys. I think there is a lot of pride on this football team when it comes to how we play the game. Talk about wanting to play hard, tough, together, and we didn't do that in week two. We definitely responded. “I think there was some things schematically that Tony [Gibson] did better with the front to allow them to play a certain way the backers in our fits, and so that from week two to week three improved as well. I just have a simple question of how is this team built differently when it comes to their mentality and how they approach each game, compared to 2019? “I think we have really good leadership on this football team at every position group. And last year, and I've spoken on this, and this isn't to be negative to the 2019 roster, I think those kids wanted to do well. We just had a lot of injured players that were counted on, on that roster. “And so you were asking freshmen to lead, and we just weren't ready in those rooms to do that. Right now, you've got veteran leadership in each position group, and I think that really makes a difference. The message doesn't change from the coaches as much as people think. “I think the thing that changes is the players hold each other accountable, a certain way. When they're player-led teams, every team has coaches that motivate and that coach and detail things, when your teammates are holding you accountable and riding you and demanding things from you. The guys that are doing that are also the guys making the plays on game day, not the guys that are in the training room. “It's a big difference. And I think you're seeing that right now and we're playing well.”