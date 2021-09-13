Full transcript: Dave Doeren recaps Mississippi State, previews Furman

"I think perspectives, and lessons are a big deal in life and when you have two players of the caliber of Payton and Cyrus that can't play that really want to play, I think that's a lesson for a lot of these guys. And so look forward to the opportunity to get back on the grass with them tomorrow.

"So we have to execute at a high level, and more than anything it's about us. We need to go execute, and do it over and over and over just one play at a time and enjoy the game of football.

"They've got nine starters back and defensively they're gonna be where they're supposed to be. They're very sound. They're coached well. They've got good blitzes that they disguise and they try to stop the run. A lot of people in the box, whether in quarters or zone blitz, cover three. It's just a defense, it's like when you play Wake Forest. They are going to be sound. They're not going to beat themselves and they're going to play hard.

"More than anything it's back to basics, it's back to fundamentals and getting back to work and being excited about fighting against adversity. You're going to play against Furman this week and, very disciplined football team. A team offensively that does a lot, they're an option team, They're a spread team, they'll get in the pistol and run downhill at you and their quarterback can run and throw. Their tight end is a first team All-American and 20-yard a catch guy.

"We've got to cover kicks. I think the hang time with kicks in the way that you cover kicks, we got to be better. Look forward to Coach [Todd] Goebbel fixing that this week with the guys.

"I thought our special teams were not up to par in that game. I think from the opening kick, we were trying to cross kick and kick it in the right corner and we kicked it in the middle of the field Our hang time on our punts need to be better and I know Trenton Gill will fix that. Our punt return team forced their punter and made him shank some punts and gave us some good field position that unfortunately we didn't get points out of. We didn't have a returnable ball on our kickoff return.

"We didn't have any takeaways, and we didn't get any sacks, we had one sack. On 50 pass opportunities you'd like to see a couple of interceptions and sack fumble type plays to help us.

"Defensively we didn't give up any big plays. I thought we matched the routes. We tackled very well in space until the fourth quarter a couple times they got away from us. And I thought the guys battled.

"And so really all around it's about consistency, it's about execution. It's not about how many good players you have, it's about how well you play together. I didn't feel like the crowd noise was the reason that happened.

"We talked about the game,. There's really not a lot from a positive standpoint offensively. We were all over the place. We moved the ball and not score. We had some good throws. We had some good catches. We missed some guys. There were some throws Devin [Leary] wished he has back. We didn't protect him well enough, we missed a couple blitzes.

" Jaylon Scott will step up and start at our Will linebacker position, and Drake Thomas will assume captain duties on defense with Isaiah Moore in Payton's absence.

"From the game, I just want to make a couple announcements, Payton Wilson and Cyrus Fagan both had season ending injuries in that game. I'm not going to get into the details. Both will recover fully, but both will require surgery. It's sad and it's heartbreaking. Two guys that obviously are great players but great people. They've work hard. It's the ugly part of football. The good news is both of them will be fine, post surgery and recovery, and have a chance to continue their careers, but I just want to make sure everyone is aware that.

"They're the players that need to play better, the coaches that needs to coach better and I own that, and I look at it as a great opportunity to make our team better. There's a lot of football left for us to be excited about. It starts this week.

"I do like the way that our team battled back in the fourth quarter and scored and got an onside kick recovery. You look at the game itself, we had a tough, tough lesson to learn on the road. We had very candid meetings this morning to discuss what we need to do better from a coaching standpoint, a playing standpoint, and as always we win and lose as one unit I'm the head coach of a team that didn't play good enough to win, and so that's on me.

"I look forward to coming home and being a part of our environment, but we missed that last year. We missed the fanfare and the college gameday experience.

"I thought on defense we battled kept us in the game, did some really good things, but we can still play better. You got to give their fans and their game day credit. I thought it was a really good environment. We walked the campus before the game and just seeing their tailgating and the number of people that welcomed us to their stadium, the way they supported their team, it was awesome to play in that environment.

"There's a lot to learn from in that game for our football team. Definitely a wake up call. As the head coach, it's on me to get these guys ready to play. We did have a good week of practice. It wasn't something I anticipated or saw coming. But at the same time, I think we got a lot of players that expect to play better than that. They took it to heart today. They were great in the meetings.

"I was proud that we battled back and didn’t allow that to snowball. It was 7-3 in the second quarter and the guys were playing, but offensively we did not score points. We got in the red zone three times and come out with zero. Obviously when you lose by two scores, and you're playing on the road and you're playing in a great environment like that we have to maximize our opportunities and we didn't. It comes down to 11 guys playing together with great technique and effort.

“A few things from the game. Being down there and playing the way we did, we didn’t deserve to win that game, flat out, and it started with the opening kick.

What are some of the things you do as a coach after a tough loss that when you first bring them back in the first meeting?

"Speak from the heart. You don't lie to them. I think it starts, like I said, with me. I own the things that I wish I could have done better for them. And I asked them to them to do the same.

"I think we're a family here and we need to be able to have tough family discussions and we definitely had one of those today. It's not a I'm screaming at them and using bad language. That's not what it is. It's here's the things that we can't be if we want to be great, and point them out. Ask them to have thick skin, ask them to be owners of what they had a part of, and then ask them to fix their part, and then ask our staff to fix theirs and then you move forward.

"It's one of those things that it's not fun. We don't come into the sport to lose games. You come into it to compete and win. I think through a loss, you can get a lot of really, really valuable lessons and maybe we needed that. Maybe we needed to get punched in the mouth. We read our press clippings too much maybe after the opener, I don't know.

"But we did not play the way that we're supposed to play on the road in all three phases."

Are there guys that you kind of lean on to to help reinforce which what you coaches are trying to get through to as well?

"Yeah, we have great locker room leadership and, you guys know who they are and they do a good job talking to each other and explaining things because they've heard me talk for a number of years, the guys that are in leadership roles. They can put it into their very own languages and make sure things are clear.

"It's interesting because most of these guys, before I met them today, talked to several players one on one, or through text and we're on the same page."

It's only been a couple of games, but what are some positives you've seen for your team and maybe a couple negatives.?

"I think positives, defense, I really feel like those guys were flying around. I think we're playing fast on defense. We're tackling well. Like I said, we didn't have interceptions but you're seeing past breakups on deep balls. Tanner Ingle had a couple of really nice plays on the sideline where maybe a year ago he was ejected for playing those balls the wrong way. That side of the ball is just kind of picked up where they left off.

"Negatives on that side of the ball, we just need to get a few more sacks. I think sometimes it's hard with how fast people throw the ball but we got to be able to get to the quarterback a little bit more.

"On offense, I thought we were really physical in the first game. I loved how we mixed things up in the run game and we caught the ball well. I thought our perimeter players blocked hard and were physical.

"I felt it was almost the opposite in the second game. We were very inconsistent. Made some great catches, had some drops that we can make. Picked up blitzes and then didn't pick up blitzes. We were just inconsistent, and it's a tough way to live that way.

"Offensive football, one guy makes a mistake, play is not going to work. On defense if one guy makes mistake a linebacker can fix it and safety can fix it. Offensive football's got to be consistently executed.

"The positives over there, there's great leadership. They know it, they're gonna fix it. We're all about it. Nobody's fighting each other on it, and we'll move forward."

Is it possible for this something like the injuries to kind of bring your team even closer together?

"I know there was genuine heartfelt emotion in there about those two guys. We love those guys, and we feel for them. We know what the game and the team means to them. Yeah, I think that pain, that we all suffer for them, can help us play hard for them, and I know they will. It's just challenging for anyone.

"We're gonna all take the same mentality of this next man's opportunity, and I know Jaylon Scott will do everything he can, and Rakeim Ashford will do everything he can in Cyrus' stead. That's kind of what you have to do.

"It's part of not just football, it's part of life. We all lose things that we expect to have on a day to day basis. How you step up around them? You do it as a family. That's what we have to do as a team."

Is it good to get back home this week after a loss like that or, or would it be one of those deals where it be nice to go on the road again?

"Since it's a night game I'd say I'd rather be at home. Traveling home we got home at three in the morning after that game. It can take its toll on you. For that reason, I'm happy to be home.

"To be honest, I just want to play. I want to be back on the grass with the guys and play a game, but yeah, since we're playing at night I'd much rather be in the home environment than have to travel home in the middle of the night."

Evaluating Devin in that environment, having a chance to watch the game back, how'd you feel he did?

"Devin battled. He did some good things. He made some great throws. I wish he was a little more accurate in that game on a few of the deep throws. He had Anthony Smith behind them three times and couldn't connect. Overthrew him, underthrew him. We got to get them on the same page but he was not rattled one bit. I thought he had a good demeanor.

"The guys around him need to help him more a little bit more. I think that's one thing as an offense, we've got to help our quarterback. Protect him, keep him up, don't let people touch him, and that's one thing that will be better.

"It'll be a great film for everybody, Devin included. I know if you talk to him, he's very hard on himself. There's plays he wishes he had back."

What were the conversations like with the wide receivers as well? Obviously there was several drop passes in that game on Saturday, that could have led to some some drive extending plays as well.

"Yeah, they got to make the plays for the quarterback. I mean that's bottom line. You want to be an elite group. Lots been written about their experience, and you got to be consistent. It's got to come at the moments that we need them in the game.

"You just can't, nobody's trying to drop balls. It's a focus thing and relaxing your hands, seeing the ball into your hands, finishing the catch and the process of doing that. And so expect those guys to make those plays, or those types of players they should and I know they feel the same way."

What are your expectations for your offense going into this weekend?

"I just want them to be consistent and execute. We need to eliminate mental mistakes, and there's too many of those. Want to see 11 guys doing what the play caller asked them to do as hard as they can do it.

"That's it. It's really nothing more magical than that. If those guys will do that we have good enough talent to score a lot of touchdowns."

Last year you had a loss in game two but you had a big finish, won eight games and got a bowl bid. Did that come up during this morning's meeting?

"It did. You know last year we got punched in the mouth at Virginia Tech and came home and regrouped and went on the road and be a very good Pitt team. And so we talked about that, talked about the lessons that were learned. In that game last year our defense gave up like 300 yards rushing and bounced back and really shut down Pitt's offense. Offensively had a great game. Devin had a 400-yard game.

"So, I think we'll learn a lot. Like I said, sometimes you need to get punched in the mouth, sometimes you need to realize that winning is really hard. It takes elite focus and communication and discipline and all the things we talked about.

"It doesn't matter who you play. It's how you play. I don't care what team we're playing the rest of the season, it's gonna be about us, and that's where our focus has to be. Our focus has to be on not beating NC State, being the best NC State we can be."

Getting Terrell Dawkins back, acclimated, is that something that can really help that unit up in the pass rush?

"I hope so. Terrell has been out. Last week was his first week of practice, he actually was on the scout team all week just so we could get him a lot of reps and get him healthy. We got into the game and felt like he might be able to give us a little bit of pass rush because of the speed, but he's back now and we hope to get him into the flow of things.

"He missed spring ball and fall camp so he needs to catch up, fundamentally, and so it'll probably take some time to get him back to where he was rep wise a year ago. But his impact can be felt when he's ready."