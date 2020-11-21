The Wolfpack (6-3, 5-3 ACC) will next face Syracuse on the road on Saturday, Nov. 28.

NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren held his postgame press conference following the Pack's 15-14 win over No. 21 Liberty Saturday night in Carter-Finley Stadium.

"They were playing for a lot tonight. For us to get bowl eligible in a game like that, and find a way to win, very proud of this football team and this coaching staff questions."

"Got to get better offensively than we were tonight, and that hasn't been an issue this year and I know those guys will take that to heart, but tonight it's about celebrating the win and knocking off a Top 25 team that had two ACC wins coming into that game.

"We had to overcome ourselves, 14 penalties which, obviously, we can't have and I got to get that fixed and the kids got to be more mature. There were a lot of costly ones as well. But we found a way to win.

"Proud of Aydan White, first career interception. Isaac Duffy Webb comes in and gets an interception filling in for Tanner when Tanner got ejected.

"It was awesome to see those kids rise up against a really good Liberty offense, an offensive that was averaging 500 yards and 49 points a game. To hold them to 14 points and 279 yards is pretty epic. It was a great performance by that side of the football. So really proud of those kids.

"The defense obviously was really, really good tonight. The three takeaways and fourth-down stop, blocked field goal to win it. They carried us.

"Heck of a football game. Really proud of our guys, just finding another way to win.

You always talk about complementary football. Is this one of the best all-around performances from the defense and special teams to kind of pick up the slack when the offense was struggling a little bit?

"Our goal tonight was to get the ball back for our offense and make their defense have to beat us. You guys saw how they control the clock, so we knew that by going three and out, or having takeaways as we call them on defense, that we could run the football.

"I thought we would score more points than we did. But the special teams needed to be great, and Bailey had a great punt. We were able to flip the field and pin them which resulted in a safety by Isaiah Moore, which was a huge play in the game to win by one. The safety was part of that victory and that was a huge play field-position wise.

"Our defense and special teams won and that's two-thirds of the game, and that's how it goes. We knew that we needed to do that tonight with our special teams and Trent Gill had a huge punt at the end of the game as well to flip the field."

Can you talk just a little bit more about Aydan White and just how big it is to have a true freshman come in and make a game-changing play like that?

"Aydan has been playing well since fall camp, and he's a young man that has really good talent. He's a three-time state champion in the hurdles, very athletic.

"He's a guy that you'd love to redshirt in a normal year and put weight on, but our situation at corner, it's just been developing them and developing them.

"Malik [Dunlap] has struggled in the last couple weeks, so we felt like getting Aydan in the game in our dime package was something that would help us.

"Aydan had three interceptions in practice on Thursday, so he showed us he was ready. So we gave him the opportunity and he made a play, and it was a huge play in the game."

The field goal block, was that a special play or was that just Vi Jones making a great individual effort? What is it about him and blocking kicks? I think this is three now for him this season.

"Levi deserves credit for obviously making that play.

"All of our field goals on defense are block attempts. That particular one was a max block. We had two jumpers behind our guys that were rushing the interior and exterior, so Levi aligned between the goalposts and said it hit him in the elbow as he came up and hugged me after the game.

"He's long, he's athletic, he's got a knack for it, and that's his third block of the year so kudos to him. It was a huge play in the game, a game-winner."

You've talked all year about the resiliency of this team. Looking at everything that happened tonight between the back and forth nature of this game, Tanner getting ejected and young guys having to step up and make plays. Would it be safe to call this one of the most resilient performances that they've had?

"I'm just so proud of these guys. Everything that's come at them, they've responded. People have doubted this football team all year.

"For us to now sit here with six wins and two Top 20 wins, Top 25 I guess, says a lot about them. Very proud of them.

"I think anytime we see adversity in our program, we look at it as an opportunity. An opportunity to grow, an opportunity to prove people wrong. We carry a big chip on our shoulder, and tonight I think the guys flipped it where it was the defense's turn to win the game. I'm very proud of them."

It seemed almost like the game had a tension to it. Do you think your guys felt that? It seemed like a really, really big game and maybe did that contribute to some of the penalties and things like that?

"I don't know. I mean we'll have to talk tomorrow. I don't understand why we're jumping offsides on defense.

"We're literally yelling, with no crowd, at the guys on the sideline, hard count. We yelled "dojo," which means don't jump offsides, and everybody's screaming it. For us to do that multiple times, there's no excuse.

"It's absolute poor discipline, immature and we got to get that fixed. Every game, we should be chippy. We should be carrying an edge every game.

"Tonight, their team was playing for a lot. They were. They were playing for a chance to try to elevate their program into the Top 20 and be one of those teams that's in the conversation, so they were playing extremely hard and so were we, but that's not an excuse.

"There's no way we should be jumping offsides or false starting. To me those are mental penalties that are inexcusable."

Do you think this is a win that elevates your program? You guys have cemented a winning season, at least regular season-wise.

"I do. We've gone on the road and beaten a top 20 team. Now beat one at home that had two ACC wins.

"To be sitting here with six wins, I don't understand how teams are ranked with one game or two games. To me, I think that's ridiculous.

"We have six quality wins, conference wins. Five quality conference wins and a top 25 win, so hopefully the people will look at that.

"Obviously, we're bowl eligible and beating another team in the top 25 should help us when it comes down to those decisions. We're doing our part to finish strong, and hopefully we'll continue that in these last two."