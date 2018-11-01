NC State is used to facing some teams this season and not know exactly who the starting quarterback will be.

That was the case for the James Madison season opener, last week at Syracuse and this Saturday with Florida State coming to town. At least the Wolfpack have played against both FSU quarterbacks, sophomore James Blackman and redshirt junior Deondre Francois.

Blackman made his first college start last year in a 27-21 NC State win in Tallahassee, overcoming first quarter jitters before hitting his stride. The Seminoles have used Francois extensively this season and he passed for 330 yards and a touchdown during a 24-20 win at NC State on Nov. 5, 2016.

“We’ve seen both and Blackman can run and he definitely can scramble, and he scrambles to throw,” NCSU head coach Dave Doeren said. “I don’t think we’ll see as many designed runs with him, but I could be wrong. He definitely can run and had some great scrambles in our game last year.”

The various hard hits Francois has accumulated this season behind a porous offensive line have taken their toll on him. FSU has allowed 23 sacks and 17 quarterback hurries in eight games.

“I think Francois has a great arm,” Doeren noted.

Getting to the quarterback will be a priority for both teams. FSU has the issues along the offensive line, but the Seminoles do have star junior defensive end Brian Burns, who has nine sacks this season, and 13 sacks over his last 13 games.

“The guys is one of the best in the country in the pass rush,” Doeren said. “He has beaten a lot of good players this year, so it’s an area of emphasis.”

Syracuse was able to get good consistent pressure on NCSU sixth-year quarterback Ryan Finley, but that was more by blitzing.

“We have to keep Ryan up and get the ball out on time and know where Burns is,” Doeren said.

The NC State defensive line will be thirsty to show that the FSU offensive line hasn’t turned a corner. Doeren said there hasn’t been any special speeches just because the blood is in the water. The group gets challenged no matter the opponent.

“They see the film and they know what their matchups are, week-in and week-out,” Doeren said. “Our problem is not them, but us. We have to play with better technique and execute the calls.

“The coverage has to give the rush time and the rush has to help the coverage. If we do those things, we’ll have success.”