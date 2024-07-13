ROCK HILL, S.C. — The fourth day of the adidas 3SSB championships helped create some fireworks with the quarterfinals getting under way.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts and assistant coach Levi Watkins spent part of their day in Rock Hill, S.C., taking in the action. One aspect they got to see was senior point guard target Kaden Magwood of Team Loaded VA put on a show with 32 points in a big quarterfinals win over Kevon Looney's Power Five.