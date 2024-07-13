Friday's adidas 3SSB event recap
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The fourth day of the adidas 3SSB championships helped create some fireworks with the quarterfinals getting under way.
NC State coach Kevin Keatts and assistant coach Levi Watkins spent part of their day in Rock Hill, S.C., taking in the action. One aspect they got to see was senior point guard target Kaden Magwood of Team Loaded VA put on a show with 32 points in a big quarterfinals win over Kevon Looney's Power Five.
Magwood and Team Loaded VA will play the Utah Prospects in the semifinals Saturday. Team Loaded VA 16s also were impressive Friday, with Fayetteville (N.C.) Berean Prep junior forward Josiah Sanders impressing.
Canadian point guard Adriel Nyorha of Winston-Salem (N.C.) Christian continued to impress with Brookwood Elite.
