Four-star safety Daemon Fagan discusses Ohio State visit, more

“It was great,” Fagan said. “It was everything I expected it to be, and more. It really boosted everything in my recruiting, honestly. for them (Ohio State)."

Coming off a recent visit to Ohio State with South Florida Elite, Fagan was impressed with his first visit to Columbus.

As spring ball approaches, Daemon Fagan is beginning to really focus on a certain few schools. The 2023 four-star safety is now one of the next top DB talents to come out of American Heritage Plantation (Fla.), the same school that NFL corner Pat Surtain II and University of Miami safety James Williams attended. While Fagan did cut his list down to eight in February, there are three schools separating themselves from the rest: Ohio State , LSU and NC State .

Ohio State was originally in his top eight, and the Buckeyes seem to be making great progress in landing Fagan. Ohio State also recently picked up a commitment from 2023 RB Mark Fletcher, a teammate of Fagan at American Heritage. This could definitely help the Buckeyes’ chances in landing Fagan.

The LSU Tigers are also catching the attention of the four-star safety. While he has not yet been able to visit Baton Rouge, he is excited about going there next weekend.

What would he like to see most out of that visit?

“Really just a family feel, a home away from home. Honestly, it’s not so much about on the field. I just want to see everything off the field,“ Fagan said.

As a safety, Fagan is also aware of the success the DBs have had coming out of LSU.

“It’s a school that’s arguably known as DBU (Defensive Back University). I know they produce DBs very well no matter what,” he said.

NC State is another school recruiting the South Florida talent aggressively, and the Wolfpack are making a good impression doing so. He said he has a close relationship with NC State safeties coach Joe Deforest but the most important thing about NC State is the opportunity.

“I feel like I’ll step in and make a heavy impact as soon as I step foot on that campus,” Fagan said.

When asked about his five official visits, he said: “I don’t know if I’m going to take all five, but I’m going to be taking three (Ohio State, NC State and LSU), for sure.”

Fagan also said he isn’t waiting on any offers.

“I feel like there’s nothing I should be waiting on," he said. "If a school really wanted me it would’ve happened already, so I’m not really waiting on anything. Just loving who loves me and taking what I've got (offers) and narrowing my options through that.“

Fagan will possibly commit before the start of the season, but he is willing to wait until signing day to make the right decision.