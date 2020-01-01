RALEIGH, N.C. -- One of the more athletic forwards in the class of 2021, four-star Dontrez Styles is taking his game to the next level and college programs have taken notice.

Last week at the John Wall Invitational, the athletic combo forward from Kinston (N.C.) High showed off much improved ball handling and shooting.

“I’ve been working my butt off ever since the summer," said Styles about the work he's put in. "I’ve been working on every aspect of my game so I feel like it’s come together.

“I need to work on my jump shot. I need to keep working on my ball handling and getting stronger.”

Styles has already shown enough to score offers from programs like Clemson, DePaul, Maryland, N.C. State, VCU, Wake Forest, Xavier and more.

