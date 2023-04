Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day junior wide receiver Jordan Shipp has been methodical in building his relationship with NC State.

Shipp was able to stay with his cousin Sean Brown, a redshirt sophomore safety for NC State, on Friday and Saturday. Mother Nature wasn’t welcoming, but he still was able to add more pieces to his recruiting puzzle. One big piece was meeting new NCSU class of 2024 quarterback commit Cedrick Bailey of Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna. He joked with Bailey that the weather in Raleigh this weekend isn’t always like that.

Shipp knows that having a quarterback to sling him the ball will be vital in his recruiting process.