Rivals recently spoke to Lowery about his process and what could be next for his recruitment.

The No. 110 prospect in the 2025 class, Jordan Lowery is already front and center on the recruiting radars of a handful of college coaches. The Texas-born point guard already holds offers from programs such as SMU , Wichita State, NC State and Kansas State , with Arkansas, and Texas A&M are among the schools showing preliminary interest

ON SCHOOLS HE HOPES TO VISIT DOWN THE ROAD

“Definitely NC State, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma and for right now.”

ON NC STATE

“I just love how their guards play. They let them play free. The guards lead the team and that’s what I like.”

ON ARKANSAS

“They haven’t offered but they say they really love my game and could prepare me for the next level. I like that because that’s my main dream.”

ON OKLAHOMA

“They are close to home and recruit me hard. They’re always around my games and show mad love. I really like them a lot.”

ON WHAT HE IS LOOKING FOR IN A COLLEGE HOME

“The culture and the family environment. If I do go far away (from texas), I want where I end up to feel like home. It’s that and a place that can prepare me for the next level.”

ON HOW HE WOULD DESCRIBE HIS GAME

“I’m a two-way playmaker. I make plays, defend and can score. I really like getting my teammates involved, and I love ball screens.”