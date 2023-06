Orlando (Fla.) Jones High senior D’Antre Robinson has been adding offer after offer after offer.

NC State jumped in with an offer May 2, and he said it’s not too late for the Wolfpack. Part of the reason is that he intends to take his time with his recruitment, possibly well into the fall. If that occurs, the intensity will continue to rise for the Rivals.com No. 76 overall player in the class of 2024. He is the No. 4 defensive tackle in the country and No. 20 overall in Florida.