Gulf Shores (Ala.) High senior four-star athlete Ronnie Royal III was one of two official visitors who hadn’t been to NC State before.

Royal, who was joined by parents and younger brother, knew this was an important weekend in his recruiting journey. He previously officially visited Boston College last week, and isn’t sure if he’ll take any more visits. NC State has been prioritizing him as a secondary prospect ever since offering him Jan. 26, 2023.