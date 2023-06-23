Four-star athlete Ronnie Royal III boosts NC State's recruiting class
NC State landed one of the more exciting players in the class of 2024 in four-star athlete Ronnie Royal III of Gulf Shores (Ala.) High.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Royal is a standout in the secondary, running back, Wildcat quarterback and the return game. NC State recruited him to play safety, with safety coach Joe DeForest leading the way. The Wolfpack offered him Jan. 26, 2023.
Rivals.com ranked the four-star prospect the No. 22 overall player in Alabama and No. 8 all-purpose back in the country in the class of 2024.
NC State had one main chance with Royal, with him coming for an official visit June 16-18. Unlike many of the other class of 2024 targets for NC State, Royal didn’t unofficially visit prior to June 16.
Royal earned early offers from the likes of Mississippi State, Florida State and Central Florida. NC State and Boston College both prioritized him in recent months, and he went to see the Eagles on June 7-9.
Royal has at least 23 offers including Arkansas, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee and Central Florida, among others.
Royal rushed 129 times for 1,147 yards and 24 touchdowns, and caught a staggering 61 balls for 876 yards and eight scores last year. He also added 124 kick return yards and 56 punt return yards. He even threw a 31-yard touchdown pass. Royal had 39 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions on defense.
Video highlights
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram:
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE