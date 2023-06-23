NC State landed one of the more exciting players in the class of 2024 in four-star athlete Ronnie Royal III of Gulf Shores (Ala.) High. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Royal is a standout in the secondary, running back, Wildcat quarterback and the return game. NC State recruited him to play safety, with safety coach Joe DeForest leading the way. The Wolfpack offered him Jan. 26, 2023. Rivals.com ranked the four-star prospect the No. 22 overall player in Alabama and No. 8 all-purpose back in the country in the class of 2024.

Gulf Shores (Ala.) High senior defensive back/running back Ronnie Royal III verbally committed to NC State. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

NC State had one main chance with Royal, with him coming for an official visit June 16-18. Unlike many of the other class of 2024 targets for NC State, Royal didn’t unofficially visit prior to June 16. Royal earned early offers from the likes of Mississippi State, Florida State and Central Florida. NC State and Boston College both prioritized him in recent months, and he went to see the Eagles on June 7-9. Royal has at least 23 offers including Arkansas, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee and Central Florida, among others. Royal rushed 129 times for 1,147 yards and 24 touchdowns, and caught a staggering 61 balls for 876 yards and eight scores last year. He also added 124 kick return yards and 56 punt return yards. He even threw a 31-yard touchdown pass. Royal had 39 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions on defense.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db21taXRtZW50IGlzIGFuIGFjdCwgbm90IGEgd29yZCEhIEnigJlt IGVjc3RhdGljIHRvIGFubm91bmNlIG15IGNvbW1pdG1lbnQgdG8gTm9ydGgg Q2Fyb2xpbmEgU3RhdGUgVW5pdmVyc2l0eSDwn5Kv8J+QuiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1J5YW5XcmlnaHRSTkc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFJ5YW5XcmlnaHRSTkc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmVuVGhvbWFzUHJlcHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QEJlblRob21hc1ByZXBzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0dDb2FzdEF0aGxldGljcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A R0NvYXN0QXRobGV0aWNzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0hhbmtTb3V0aDI0Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGFua1Nv dXRoMjQ3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RleFBy ZXBzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEZXhQcmVwczwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TdGF0ZUNvYWNoRD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU3RhdGVDb2FjaEQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hUb255R2lic29uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBDb2FjaFRvbnlHaWJzb248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hTYW5kZXJzMTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QENvYWNoU2FuZGVyczE0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0JNaXRjaGVsbE5DUz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQk1pdGNo ZWxsTkNTPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hheWVz ZmF3Y2V0dDM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhheWVzZmF3Y2V0dDM8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR0NNU3BvcnRzQUw/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEdDTVNwb3J0c0FMPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vOTlJdkZHeFYzRiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzk5 SXZGR3hWM0Y8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUm9ubmllIFJveWFsIGxsbCAoQFJv bm5pZV9Sb3lhbDN4KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jv bm5pZV9Sb3lhbDN4L3N0YXR1cy8xNjcyMjQ1NjY2NzQxODg2OTc3P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

