Garwey Dual, a four-star guard in the 2023 class, opened his recruitment shortly after former Providence coach Ed Cooley was hired as the next coach at Georgetown. The top 35 prospect has become the highest-ranked uncommitted prospect in the Rivals rankings, and he could also get another bump in the final rankings. Dual has a strong argument as the top two-way guard in the senior class.

Offensively, he gets paint touches on a regular basis and is a good downhill finisher at the rim and in the lane. His jump shot still needs some work, but he’s delivered a good percentage over the past season on low-volume shooting.

Defensively, he has very long arms and can guard multiple positions on the floor, coming up with steals, deflections and blocks regularly in every game. His athleticism allows him to guard the other team’s best perimeter players.

Dual spoke with Rivals about what he’s looking for in a school and some schools that have been in contact in his new recruitment.

