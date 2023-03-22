Former Providence commit Garwey Dual explores options
Garwey Dual, a four-star guard in the 2023 class, opened his recruitment shortly after former Providence coach Ed Cooley was hired as the next coach at Georgetown. The top 35 prospect has become the highest-ranked uncommitted prospect in the Rivals rankings, and he could also get another bump in the final rankings. Dual has a strong argument as the top two-way guard in the senior class.
Offensively, he gets paint touches on a regular basis and is a good downhill finisher at the rim and in the lane. His jump shot still needs some work, but he’s delivered a good percentage over the past season on low-volume shooting.
Defensively, he has very long arms and can guard multiple positions on the floor, coming up with steals, deflections and blocks regularly in every game. His athleticism allows him to guard the other team’s best perimeter players.
Dual spoke with Rivals about what he’s looking for in a school and some schools that have been in contact in his new recruitment.
*****
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS
What he’s looking for in a school: “Somewhere that’s going to give me an opportunity, a program that’s going to help me on and off the court and somewhere that lets guards play and make plays instead of just running plays.”
Schools who have been in contact: “Texas A&M, Texas, LSU, Western Kentucky, Dayton, DePaul, Butler and NC State.”
Texas: “I’m originally from Houston, so (my) dream was to go to one of those schools.”
Texas A&M: “We talked, but it wasn’t for a long time, just checking out the situation.”
LSU: “They reached out to my coach.”
NC State: “They texted me last night and we’re planning on getting on the phone.”
Potential visits: “It’s going to be hard with the Nike Hoop Summit and signing day April 15, but I’m going to try to set up at least one or two.”
*****
RIVALS' REACTION
Look for Dual to pick a school that’s going to let him rock out, play his game and play through mistakes. Development is a key component in his next school choice, just like it was with Providence the first time around. It will be interesting to see if any of the in-state schools from Texas can win him over with a “come back home” pitch.