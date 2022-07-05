Former NC State star T.J. Warren making move to Brooklyn Nets

Warren might have the task of trying to replace Nets star Kevin Durant , who has asked for a trade. The 28-year-old Warren has averaged 15.5 points and 4.1 rebounds and shot 35.7 percent from three-point land in seven years in the NBA. He has started 236 of 332 games.

Former NC State star T.J. Warren will be trying to revive his NBA career with the Brooklyn Nets.

Warren emerged in the NBA bubble in 2019-20 as an elite scorer for the Indiana Pacers. He averaged 19.8 points per game and started all 67 games he played in. However, he has only played four games the last two years. A left foot injury wiped out his 2021-2022 season.

The Nets will have star point guard Kyrie Irving and point forward Ben Simmons back for a full season, but the spots around them are fluid. Bruce Brown, Goran Dragic and Andre Drummond have left for free agency, and Durant wants to be traded

The Nets traded for small forward Royce O’Neal, who averaged 7.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for the Utah Jazz last year. Shooters Seth Curry and a healthy Joe Harris, along with former first-round pick Cam Thomas could also fill in spots. Harris only played 14 games last year. Point guard Patty Mills was also resigned.

Warren said he had always dreamed of playing in the NBA while growing up in Durham, N.C. He attended Durham Riverside High his first two years, then transferred to Raleigh Word of God and finished up at Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy. He also excelled with the Garner Road traveling team and earned McDonald’s All-American honors.

“I had a dream at a very young age, 6 or 7, just seeing all the legends out there competing and having the love of the game,” said Warren in a past interview. “I just saw myself in those shoes and sticking with it and accomplishing that.”

The 6-foot-8, 215-pounder went from coveted recruit, who Rivals.com ranked No. 17 overall in the country in the class of 2012, to ACC Player of the Year by his sophomore season at NC State and the No. 14 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft to the Phoenix Suns.

Warren lost 15 pounds going into his sophomore season at NC State and became a force. He finished his amazing sophomore year averaging 24.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, and shooting 52.5 percent from the field.