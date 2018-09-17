Ticker
Former Florida State QB commits to NC State

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor

FSU quarterback transfer Bailey Hockman has decided to commit to NC State.
Gene Williams / Warchant.com

The search for a quarterback in the 2019 may be over.

Former Florida State quarterback Bailey Hockman, a former three-star product in the 2017 class out of McEachern High in Powder Springs, Ga., announced his commitment to NC State via Twitter Monday afternoon.

Hockman redshirted in 2017 for FSU and decided in August to transfer out of Florida State. In the spring game for the Noles, he was 11-of-22 passing for 203 yards and one touchdown. As a senior in high school, Hockman led McEachern to the state Class AAAAAAA semifinals after throwing for 2,604 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Rivals.com rated him the No. 44 pro-style quarterback nationally and the No. 15 player in the state of Georgia in the 2017 class.

Hockman, 6-foot-2, 206 pounds, was an official visitor for NC State's 41-7 win over Georgia State Sept. 8. He was expected to end up at a junior college, which will allow him to transfer to NC State and play next season when the Pack will have a wide open quarterback competition to replace Ryan Finley, who is a sixth-year senior this fall.

The Wolfpacker hopes to have more on Hockman soon.

