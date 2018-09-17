Former Florida State quarterback Bailey Hockman, a former three-star product in the 2017 class out of McEachern High in Powder Springs, Ga., announced his commitment to NC State via Twitter Monday afternoon.

The search for a quarterback in the 2019 may be over.

It has been a long road to make it here, but I am blessed to say I am COMMITTED to NC State, can’t wait to be apart of what is going on in Raleigh! Go pack!!! 🙏🏼🎬🐺 pic.twitter.com/dVfm4S3XX3

Hockman redshirted in 2017 for FSU and decided in August to transfer out of Florida State. In the spring game for the Noles, he was 11-of-22 passing for 203 yards and one touchdown. As a senior in high school, Hockman led McEachern to the state Class AAAAAAA semifinals after throwing for 2,604 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Rivals.com rated him the No. 44 pro-style quarterback nationally and the No. 15 player in the state of Georgia in the 2017 class.

Hockman, 6-foot-2, 206 pounds, was an official visitor for NC State's 41-7 win over Georgia State Sept. 8. He was expected to end up at a junior college, which will allow him to transfer to NC State and play next season when the Pack will have a wide open quarterback competition to replace Ryan Finley, who is a sixth-year senior this fall.

The Wolfpacker hopes to have more on Hockman soon.